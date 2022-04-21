Documenting Attempts to Censor PTI & Imran Khan

Bajwa has proven himself to not only be spineless but also a traitor. His assessts should be investigated. Im sure he has assests beyond his means. I wont be suprised to see foreign properties.



IK is playing softball with the army still, I hope he opens up more in the coming days. Bajwa claims he is neutral, what a joke, only the army has the power to wake these scoundrel judges and call court at 11pm. Only the army has the power to bring back the same corrupt people in power that IK fought to convict.