Documenting Attempts to Censor PTI & Imran Khan

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Apr 9, 2019
DHA Karachi denies PTI’s request to show Imran Khan’s Lahore jalsa speech tonight at Seaview via video link

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1517099943714033665

Roads towards Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore being blocked through containers.



Punjab police being used as PMLN personal army

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=1257412948130857

Lahore resident confirming the crackdown against PTI
Yes it is They blocked all the roads going towards minar- Pakistan. I have witnessed myself. PTI People should react and remove the containers, Truck units are attached with container and drivers sitting inside. they can move if PTI pressurized them.
If you come across any more sources, do share please.
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
As each day goes by, Bajwa is increasing the rift between the armed forces and the people of Pakistan. The instigator of this heinous episode is no other than Bajwa. The longer Bajwa stays on the worse the sentiment is expected to get.
 
General Dong

General Dong

Jul 24, 2021
Bajwa has proven himself to not only be spineless but also a traitor. His assessts should be investigated. Im sure he has assests beyond his means. I wont be suprised to see foreign properties.

IK is playing softball with the army still, I hope he opens up more in the coming days. Bajwa claims he is neutral, what a joke, only the army has the power to wake these scoundrel judges and call court at 11pm. Only the army has the power to bring back the same corrupt people in power that IK fought to convict.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
DHA Karachi denies PTI’s request to show Imran Khan’s Lahore jalsa speech tonight at Seaview via video link

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1517099943714033665

Roads towards Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore being blocked through containers.



Punjab police being used as PMLN personal army

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=1257412948130857

Lahore resident confirming the crackdown against PTI




If you come across any more sources, do share please.
Punjab police is directly under Sharif clan
You know who to blame for these road blocks
 
newb3e

newb3e

Jun 25, 2007
