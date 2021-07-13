Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Military Forum
Military History & Tactics
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Documentary: The Saudi Army in the 1948 Palestine War (Peron Isaac's Battle) against the Israeli Army
Thread starter
The SC
Start date
Today at 3:46 AM
The SC
ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
21,951
19
23,635
Country
Location
Today at 3:46 AM
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Pakistani Roads, Motorways and Highways
Latest: ghazi52
1 minute ago
Infrastructure & Development
Egypt, the UAE, Tunisia and Morocco participate, along with 28 other countries, in the "Sea breeze" maneuvers
Latest: Philip the Arab
2 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
N
'Indian Space Program is much developed and more advanced than Chinese' says veteran space scientist Prof. R.S.Vasagam
Latest: no smoking
2 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
CPEC updates at Gwadar
Latest: ghazi52
3 minutes ago
CPEC
Arabic Coffee shop
Latest: Philip the Arab
3 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Pakistani Navy going through a serious buildup
Latest: Zarvan
6 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Facebook / Instagram deletes post on Afghan Taliban statement against TTP
Latest: Jf-17 block 3
19 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
2 soldiers embraced shahadat during an IBO in Central Kurram
Latest: Inception-06
34 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Our Heroes need their identity back
Latest: ghazi52
40 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Replacing the F-16: Will Pakistan’s Top Fighter Squadron Transition to Chinese J-10Cs?
Latest: raja786
Today at 3:16 AM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Pakistani Roads, Motorways and Highways
Latest: ghazi52
1 minute ago
Infrastructure & Development
CPEC updates at Gwadar
Latest: ghazi52
3 minutes ago
CPEC
Turkey in Afganistan: Pak Support is Must
Latest: Attila the Hun
4 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
N
Pakistan's Economy - News and Updates
Latest: niaz
Today at 3:48 AM
Pakistan Economy
B
Karachi Development Projects updates
Latest: Bilal.
Today at 2:54 AM
Infrastructure & Development
Military Forum Latest Posts
Morocco in talks with Italy to procure 2 FREMM Frigates
Latest: Ziri
36 minutes ago
Naval Warfare
Documentary: The Saudi Army in the 1948 Palestine War (Peron Isaac's Battle) against the Israeli Army
Latest: The SC
Today at 3:46 AM
Military History & Tactics
Air Combat Kills of Every Fighter ( F15 EAGLE reigns supreme )
Latest: Windjammer
Today at 12:43 AM
Military Forum
Why China Has Deployed J-7 Fighters to Test Taiwan’s Defences
Latest: CIA Mole
Yesterday at 11:39 PM
Air Warfare
Why the F-16 Is Such a Badass Plane
Latest: PradoTLC
Yesterday at 11:19 PM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Egypt, the UAE, Tunisia and Morocco participate, along with 28 other countries, in the "Sea breeze" maneuvers
Latest: Philip the Arab
2 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
N
'Indian Space Program is much developed and more advanced than Chinese' says veteran space scientist Prof. R.S.Vasagam
Latest: no smoking
2 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Arabic Coffee shop
Latest: Philip the Arab
3 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
M
Afghanistan stunned by scale and speed of security forces’ collapse
Latest: Mrc
3 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
Badakhshan connecting Kashmir is under Taliban - Implications for India - July 2021
Latest: graphican
5 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Military Forum
Military History & Tactics
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom