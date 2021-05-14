DOCUMENTARY ON HAMRADIO IN PAKISTAN

Azadkashmir
Nov 10, 2012
Here is the link for PARS. Pak Amateur Radio Society.
Pakistan Amateur Radio Society - PARSPARS, pakistan, amateur, eadio, society, ham, satellite, shehzad, pinkpanther, jeep, ap2aum, hams, antenna, 2meter, 70cm, vhf, uhf, hf, broadband, CB Radios,CB Slang,Linear Amplifiers,CB Microphones,Schematics,CB Antennas,CB and Ham Radio Knowledge,pakistan amateur...pakhams.com
If anyone needs any info about amateur radio; feel free to contact me - i am amateur radio operator now for 35yrs+.