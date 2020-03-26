What's new

Documentary on China's anti-poverty fight to be aired

TaiShang

TaiShang

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2014
27,683
70
97,825
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
An eight-episode documentary on how China fought and finally won the battle against absolute poverty will debut on the state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) on Thursday.

Produced by China Media Group, An eight-episode documentary on how China fought and finally won the battle against absolute poverty will debut on the state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) on Feb 18, 2021.[Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

Produced by China Media Group, the documentary features the theories developed by China during the process and practices, and demonstrates China's anti-poverty policies, models and ideas.

Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), nearly 100 million impoverished rural residents have escaped poverty since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
“Forced labor” stories on China brought to you by US government, NATO and arms industry to drive Col
Replies
4
Views
832
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
4
Views
1K
Globenim
G
B
Inside India: Why Do We Indians Bury Our Heads in the Sand?
Replies
0
Views
368
by78
B
The SC
Relentless Propaganda : Redux for Iran
Replies
0
Views
527
The SC
The SC
shazlion
  • Poll
The World Population Reduction Agenda For Dummies
Replies
4
Views
2K
Star Wars
Star Wars

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom