What's new

Doctors teach girls sexual health knowledge in rural primary school in Xayar county in rural Southern Xinjiang

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
57,707
-53
99,021
Country
China
Location
China
Now the government teaches sexual knowledge to the students at a very early stage, these girls are just 5th or 6th graders, and they are rural village kids, is it right to teach rural kids these knowledge at this early stage?

Doctors teach girls sexual health knowledge in rural primary school in Xayar county in rural Southern Xinjiang, boys are not allowed in this class.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
With 5G and remote robot arms, Chinese docotor performs a surgery in Hongzhou on a patient from Xinjiang more than 4,500km (2,800 miles) away
Replies
1
Views
543
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
ghazi52
Banned from school, Afghan girls turn to madrassas
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
PakAlp
P
GamoAccu
India's growing population a burden for struggling mothers
Replies
0
Views
57
GamoAccu
GamoAccu
B
RSS-linked Vedic Schools expand Hindutva footprint in Muslim-majority Bangladesh
Replies
6
Views
208
Black_cats
B
beijingwalker
Poverty, dropouts in rural girl's diary become a thing of past, how 20 years changed China into a whole new world
Replies
0
Views
430
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom