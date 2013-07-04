Doctors call off strike after talks with minister

After a meeting with Health Minister Shaukat Yousafzai on Wednesday, the doctors affiliated with the Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) withdrew their strike call in the three major tertiary care hospitals of the provincial capital and promised to ensure their presence in evening ward round of the public sector hospitals.Also, the government has agreed to allow the junior doctors to do their private practice but would ensure their presence in the evening round in the hospitals. The PDA had earlier announced to observe complete strike at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) on July 4, Thursday, to protest against ban on private practice of junior doctors, including senior registrars and junior registrars and some other longstanding problems being faced by the medical fraternity.The Health Department had suggested to stop junior doctors from their evening time private practice to ensure their presence in wards during the evening round but did not make any official announcement in this regard. It had prompted junior doctors, SRs and JRs, and launched campaign to force the government not to implement the plan.Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA from Abbottabad Dr Azhar Jadoon played an important role in bringing the two sides to the negotiating table to listen to each other viewpoint.Talking to The News, Shaukat Yousafzai said he did not mean to create problems for the doctors by floating the idea of banning private practice of junior doctors, but wanted to ensure their presence in wards during evening rounds to improve patient care.The doctors today made a commitment to regularly conduct evening round from 8pm to 10pm. I listened to their problems and will make all possible efforts to solve them as soon as possible, the minister said.He said he made it clear to the doctors that improving the public sector hospitals and patient care were some of his top priorities on which he would not compromise. I am here to solve genuine problems of the medical community but would not allow anyone to harass us through strikes and protests in the hospitals, the health minister remarked.He said he had asked the PDA delegation if they wanted to achieve rights for the doctor community and not doing politics, then he was there to help them.Shaukat Yousafzai said he would call a meeting of his department on July 8 to discuss other demands of the doctors and would then hold another session with them to debate their issues.Besides the PDA chairman Dr Shah Sawar, vice- president PGMI Teaching Staff Association Dr Abbas Khattak and other office-bearers of the association were also present in the meeting.Dr Shah Sawar told The News that they had called back their strike call as a goodwill gesture after a meeting with the minister in which he pledged to solve their problems. There was unfortunately some misunderstanding between us and the health minister, which were removed in the meeting, the PDA chairman noted.He said the minister, in the first step, signed notification regarding creation of 200 more posts for the trainee medical officers (TMOs) and sent it to the Finance Department for approval.He said other demands of the doctor community were also presented to the minister including service structure, four-tier formula for general cadre doctors, increase in the vacancies of senior registrars, raising the stipends of TMOs and time scale promotion to doctors.This is how an elected representative govt solves issues, unlike some other status quo minded people!!#NayaKPK