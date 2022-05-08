‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Going Crazy: On Way To $230M+ Overseas, $400M+ Worldwide Bow

F-22Raptor
SATURDAY UPDATE: Disney/Marvel’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is having a crazy ride at the international box office, now at $139.3M through Friday and headed to $230M+ through Sunday overseas. The global total with Friday’s domestic start included is already $229.3M. The sequel is looking to cast a $400M+ spell worldwide for the full weekend.
Current estimates have the first three days offshore at just 17% below Spider-Man: No Way Home, 180% ahead of The Batman and +207% above the first Doctor Strangeon a like-for-like basis.
