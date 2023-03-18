What's new

Doctor Protested at Zaman Park, Son Picked up

This doctor protested at Zaman Park. He challenged the handlers there. Handlers identified him and picked up son from home as doctor was not there.
He says I am hoke pick me up and he is ready to become Arshad Sharif and Zill-e-Shah.
When ordinary citizens is speaking, know days of cruelty are numbered.
گسٹاپو اسٹیٹ زندہ باد

Admins: This is human rights issue.
Plz don't delte. Evidence is there.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1636848743717715968
 
Welcome to PDM and general's Pakistan where thuggery is approved by the Americans.

Police identified everyone. It was expected and it was only a matter of time.
By all means do it, but don't react with anguish when things take a very different turn at some moment and time.
 
Police identified everyone. It was expected and it was only a matter of time.
For every pharaoh there's a Moses
download (43).jpeg
 
Welcome to PDM and general's Pakistan where thuggery is approved by the Americans.



By all means do it, but don't react with anguish when things take a very different turn at some moment and time.
When the judiciary continuously gives breather to IK doesn’t mean his lawyers are excellent neither the drama of public support, since you mentioned an entity in your own post whose approval can move things in Pakistan as claimed by you.

For every pharaoh there's a Moses
Yup the Jews obviously.
 
When the judiciary continuously gives breather to IK doesn’t mean his lawyers are excellent neither the drama of public support, since you mentioned an entity in your own post whose approval can move things in Pakistan as claimed by you.


Yup the Jews obviously.
You bring it on. I have seen that a large chunk of Pakistanis are ready for the challange. I have seen how the rangers and police ran away at Zaman park. PTI and Imran Khan aren't going away. You better embrace yourself for the worst.
 

