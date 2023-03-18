Doctor Protested at Zaman Park, Son Picked up

This doctor protested at Zaman Park. He challenged the handlers there. Handlers identified him and picked up son from home as doctor was not there.
He says I am hoke pick me up and he is ready to become Arshad Sharif and Zill-e-Shah.
When ordinary citizens is speaking, know days of cruelty are numbered.
گسٹاپو اسٹیٹ زندہ باد
Admins: This is human rights issue.
Plz don't delte. Evidence is there.
