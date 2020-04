Doctor Drops Some Coronavirus Truth Bombs On Fox News, Lights Up Twitter

Dr. Rishi Desai’s blunt segment earned him some new fans on social media.

Desai noted that the World Health Organization had issued a warning about the virus on Dec. 31, 2019.

We knew coronavirus was coming, we knew that it was a respiratory disease, we knew it was person-to-person

Yet it’s only now that the FDA approved a 15-minute test and even it has shortcomings.