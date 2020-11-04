Docked successfully:

What's new

onebyone

onebyone

据中国载人航天工程办公室消息，天舟二号货运飞船入轨后顺利完成入轨状态设置，采用自主快速交会对接模式精准对接于天和核心舱后向端口！点赞中国航天！（总台央视记者张伟 王刚）
According to the China Manned Space Engineering Office, the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft successfully completed the orbital status setting after entering orbit, and used the autonomous rapid rendezvous and docking mode to accurately dock to the rear port of the Tianhe core module! Like China Aerospace! (CCTV reporter Zhang Wei and Wang Gang)
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1398749620524785667
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1398686616877686794
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1398693563660222464





Andrew Jones

@AJ_FI

Fascinating to see the (growing) interest, excitement and even passion in China for space endeavours and events like launches from the coastal Wenchang spaceport
 
