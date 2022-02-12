Do you trust weapons from Darra Adam Khel

There's gems like this
They are also clones very cheap compared to their genuine counterparts which cost an arm and a leg. However, some of the Darra clones might explode and literally cost you an arm and a leg. So the question is, would you buy these weapons, and trust them enough to use them?
They are also clones very cheap compared to their genuine counterparts which cost an arm and a leg. However, some of the Darra clones might explode and literally cost you an arm and a leg. So the question is, would you buy these weapons, and trust them enough to use them?