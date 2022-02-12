What's new

Do you trust weapons from Darra Adam Khel

  • Yes

  • No

arjunk

Apr 16, 2020
Apr 16, 2020
2,287
1
4,630
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
There's gems like this

They are also clones very cheap compared to their genuine counterparts which cost an arm and a leg. However, some of the Darra clones might explode and literally cost you an arm and a leg. So the question is, would you buy these weapons, and trust them enough to use them?
 
Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
3,284
0
5,063
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
When TTP once again take over, all these Khalid bhai's guns will be used to kill Pakistani soldiers and people, seriously didn't these Pashtoons have enough of the guns? fcuking banned these shops already.
 
arjunk

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
2,287
1
4,630
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Goritoes said:
When TTP once again take over, all these Khalid bhai's guns will be used to kill Pakistani soldiers and people, seriously didn't these Pashtoons have enough of the guns? fcuking banned these shops already.
Efforts have been made to regularise these shops. Their skills can be used for helping the armed forces and police, and they can be provided with proper equipment to get rid of safety concerns.
 
Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
3,284
0
5,063
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
arjunk said:
Efforts have been made to regularise these shops. Their skills can be used for helping the armed forces and police, and they can be provided with proper equipment to get rid of safety concerns.
Efforts will always fall short, Guns in wrong hands can cause massive damage, these people can be kidnapped and forced for make guns for Taliban, such markets needs to be shut down with extreme force.
 
B

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 7, 2019
4,456
-1
3,449
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Government isko ban kyon nhi krti? Jo workers guns banatay hain koi aur cheez banaya krain. Sirf few hundred or thousand people ko rozgar dainay k liye yeh allowed ha
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
3,232
10
3,473
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
arjunk said:
There's gems like this

They are also clones very cheap compared to their genuine counterparts which cost an arm and a leg. However, some of the Darra clones might explode and literally cost you an arm and a leg. So the question is, would you buy these weapons, and trust them enough to use them?
This can be made into a small arms industry by training and investment and for its protection can be made as a complex.
 

