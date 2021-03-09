What's new

Do you think we could see Pakistan offered a military base in Turkey like Qatar

Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
2,958
-7
2,706
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
The reason Turkey gave Qatar military base was because it gave it a military base in return.. Could we see a same deal struck between Turkey and Pakistan...

-Where Pakistan deploys 30-35 warplanes plus 350 forces in a base in Konya
- Deploying JF17s, bombers and other equipments
- Nuclear warheads both tactical and non-tactical to Konya base

I know this is sort of not on the cards but do you think we could see this occur and in return Turkey gets a base in Pakistan, Punjab or Sindh
 
Sifar zero

Sifar zero

FULL MEMBER
Jul 27, 2020
581
0
738
Country
Pakistan
Location
South Africa
Titanium100 said:
The reason Turkey gave Qatar military base was because it gave it a military base in return.. Could we see a same deal struck between Turkey and Pakistan...

-Where Pakistan deploys 30-35 warplanes plus 350 forces in a base in Konya
- Deploying JF17s, bombers and other equipments
- Nuclear warheads both tactical and non-tactical to Konya base

I know this is sort of not on the cards but do you think we could see this occur and in return Turkey gets a base in Pakistan, Punjab or Sindh
Question is why would we need a base in Turkey and vice versa???If you are looking to intervene in the Syrian civil war then let me tell you thats a bad idea.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
2,958
-7
2,706
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Sifar zero said:
Question is why would we need a base in Turkey and vice versa???If you are looking to intervene in the Syrian civil war then let me tell you thats a bad idea.
It was nothing to do with Syria... That stuff is frozen and will remain so for decades..

The reason for the exchange of the military bases is to build trust basically just like what Qatar and Turkey did here. Turkey will also transfer alot of tech to PK thru out the next few decades so it is key that a stronger level of trust needs to be developed
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
10,607
-2
14,151
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Titanium100 said:
The reason Turkey gave Qatar military base was because it gave it a military base in return.. Could we see a same deal struck between Turkey and Pakistan...

-Where Pakistan deploys 30-35 warplanes plus 350 forces in a base in Konya
- Deploying JF17s, bombers and other equipments
- Nuclear warheads both tactical and non-tactical to Konya base

I know this is sort of not on the cards but do you think we could see this occur and in return Turkey gets a base in Pakistan, Punjab or Sindh
If Turkey gives Pakistan military bases for nuclear missiles then Pakistan can definitely give bases to Turkish Air Force. nukes a 3 minute flight from isreal & europe will force them to behave themselves. yeah they'll hem & haw but in the end, they'll behave themselves.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
4,212
1
4,908
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Politically, it is a suicide. gulf countries will be really pissed off, including Iran, and Chinese will be no less happy.
So you can weigh now.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
2,958
-7
2,706
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Goenitz said:
Politically, it is a suicide. gulf countries will be really pissed off, including Iran, and Chinese will be no less happy.
So you can weigh now.
Who the fuk gives what anyone else thinks specifically these countries you mentioned.. Whoever gives someone a military base in their territory is their own choice it would not change any stance or otherwise it would be deemed as breach of sovereignty..
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
2,958
-7
2,706
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Goenitz said:
They will think we are choosing sides. Like inviting US in Japan, or India participating in Quad, makes China turn against them.
PK-Turkey alliance is official there is nothing to be upset about there and them exchanging bases is just a formality as they are together already whereas China has no dog-fight with Turkey and vice-versa... China's dog-fight ends with India, Taiwan, spraty islands and US encroachments... Do not insert others where they have no say or opinion in the matter.. It is like saying Turkey would be upset of Taiwan getting invaded who gives a shit... Or rather people who has no business in that
 
White Lion

White Lion

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2021
200
0
202
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
If Pakistan indeed is going to be a major International player then surly a base must be acquired in the Mediterranean. This should also include Army and Navy. Unfortunately it will cost a lot but may be with Chinese of Russian funding some thing might happen. China is trying to procure a base in Greece they already have bought the old airport in Athens.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
2,958
-7
2,706
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
White Lion said:
If Pakistan indeed is going to be a major International player then surly a base must be acquired in the Mediterranean. This should also include Army and Navy. Unfortunately it will cost a lot but may be with Chinese of Russian funding some thing might happen. China is trying to procure a base in Greece they already have bought the old airport in Athens.
How is this possible because Greece is NATO.. That can't be true why would NATO country give base to China. It doesn't sound credible. Pakistan should go for the base and another one in Qatar plus another one in Djibouti and Maldives
 
White and Green with M/S

White and Green with M/S

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 29, 2020
2,860
0
1,541
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Titanium100 said:
The reason Turkey gave Qatar military base was because it gave it a military base in return.. Could we see a same deal struck between Turkey and Pakistan...

-Where Pakistan deploys 30-35 warplanes plus 350 forces in a base in Konya
- Deploying JF17s, bombers and other equipments
- Nuclear warheads both tactical and non-tactical to Konya base

I know this is sort of not on the cards but do you think we could see this occur and in return Turkey gets a base in Pakistan, Punjab or Sindh
Why we need base in Turkey ànd Turkey needs base in Pakistan, dude first clarify that??
 
White and Green with M/S

White and Green with M/S

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 29, 2020
2,860
0
1,541
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Titanium100 said:
To build trust.. As Turkey will be transfering Tech to PK in the next coming decades. It is symbolic and nothing more. But bases in Qatar, Djibouti and Maldives is tactical
LOL so you want a base only for Showoff
both countries already have deep trust, and Pakistan currently struggling with it economy, how can Pakistan maintain these assets on foreign base ,may be Turkey can but Pakistan have no Chance to have a base in foreign country
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
2,958
-7
2,706
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
White and Green with M/S said:
LOL so you want a base only for Showoff
both countries already have deep trust, and Pakistan currently struggling with it economy, how can Pakistan maintain these assets on foreign base ,may be Turkey can but Pakistan have no Chance to have a base in foreign country
Lol.. Pakistan has cash to maintain a base with 300+ forces.. What do you think this is gonna be a base with 100k forces
 
