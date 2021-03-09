Do you think we could see Pakistan offered a military base in Turkey like Qatar

Titanium100
SENIOR MEMBER
- Mar 1, 2019
- 2,958
- -7
- Country
-
- Location
-
The reason Turkey gave Qatar military base was because it gave it a military base in return.. Could we see a same deal struck between Turkey and Pakistan...
-Where Pakistan deploys 30-35 warplanes plus 350 forces in a base in Konya
- Deploying JF17s, bombers and other equipments
- Nuclear warheads both tactical and non-tactical to Konya base
I know this is sort of not on the cards but do you think we could see this occur and in return Turkey gets a base in Pakistan, Punjab or Sindh
-Where Pakistan deploys 30-35 warplanes plus 350 forces in a base in Konya
- Deploying JF17s, bombers and other equipments
- Nuclear warheads both tactical and non-tactical to Konya base
I know this is sort of not on the cards but do you think we could see this occur and in return Turkey gets a base in Pakistan, Punjab or Sindh
Last edited: