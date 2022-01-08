What's new

Do You Think This Kind of Little Navy to Fight China’s Navy in Asia Pacific? LOL

Daniel808

Daniel808

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 24, 2013
4,270
-7
16,159
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
It has been revealed a few hours ago that the British Navy was “tracking Russian subs” in the middle of nowhere & a Russian submarine hit the ships sonar below them
maybe time for the little islanders to get better sonars, clearly they’re useless 😂

The British MOD kept this quiet since 2020.. clearly because of the embarrassment. But channel 5 leaked it right before the talks between nato and Russia to stir things up.

“The collision, which was caught on film by a Channel 5 TV crew, did considerable damage to the HMS Northumberland's sonar device which was raked across the Russian sub's hull, forcing the British crew to abort their mission and return to base for repairs.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1479697931984904192

This goes directly against British rhetoric. It really shows how subpar and outdated British equipment is and how quiet Russian subs are.

The Russian submarine was centimetres away from it and they had no clue. Of course they kept this quiet. It happened 200 miles north of the UK.

There was no damage to the Russian submarine, it continued on its mission.

In case of war with Chinese & Russian, those small outdated navy of british. Would probably sunked after coming out from thames river by Russian subs waiting in ocean, far far away before they reach Asia-Pacific waters to fight Chinese Navy:coffee:



For Chinese Navy itself, in year 2021 alone they Commissioned much more Destroyer than the Entire of british navy :D


In 2021 alone, Chinese Navy Commisioned :
2 x 40,000 Tonnes Type 075 Assault Carriers (PLANS Hainan and PLANS Guangxi)
3 x 13,000 Tonnes Type 055 Cruisers
7 x 7,500 Tonnes Type 052DL Destroyers
9 x 1,500 Tonnes Type 056A ASW Corvettes
1 x 12,000 Tonnes Type 094A Nuclear BalIistic Missiles Submarine

B21D4915-A91A-44F4-9CC8-AC3D475156D5.jpeg
249DC385-F6AC-4618-9598-A751AAC89D2F.jpeg
9F5A9A74-219A-4EE8-AD6F-1635E3E6F98B.jpeg
6E2F4A55-411D-4D31-A6EF-88920073B5CE.jpeg


That’s bring the Total of Commisioned Warships in 2021 alone to almost 200,000 Tonnes !!!

Fvcking amazing 8-) 200,000 Tonnes of Diplomacy
 
Stranagor

Stranagor

FULL MEMBER
May 11, 2014
1,320
-6
2,376
Country
Russian Federation
Location
China
Daniel808 said:
It has been revealed a few hours ago that the British Navy was “tracking Russian subs” in the middle of nowhere & a Russian submarine hit the ships sonar below them
maybe time for the little islanders to get better sonars, clearly they’re useless 😂

The British MOD kept this quiet since 2020.. clearly because of the embarrassment. But channel 5 leaked it right before the talks between nato and Russia to stir things up.

“The collision, which was caught on film by a Channel 5 TV crew, did considerable damage to the HMS Northumberland's sonar device which was raked across the Russian sub's hull, forcing the British crew to abort their mission and return to base for repairs.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1479697931984904192

This goes directly against British rhetoric. It really shows how subpar and outdated British equipment is and how quiet Russian subs are.

The Russian submarine was centimetres away from it and they had no clue. Of course they kept this quiet. It happened 200 miles north of the UK.

There was no damage to the Russian submarine, it continued on its mission.

In case of war with Chinese & Russian, those small outdated navy of british. Would probably sunked after coming out from thames river by Russian subs waiting in ocean, far far away before they reach Asia-Pacific waters to fight Chinese Navy:coffee:



For Chinese Navy itself, in year 2021 alone they Commissioned much more Destroyer than the Entire of british navy :D


In 2021 alone, Chinese Navy Commisioned :
2 x 40,000 Tonnes Type 075 Assault Carriers (PLANS Hainan and PLANS Guangxi)
3 x 13,000 Tonnes Type 055 Cruisers
7 x 7,500 Tonnes Type 052DL Destroyers
9 x 1,500 Tonnes Type 056A ASW Corvettes
1 x 12,000 Tonnes Type 094A Nuclear BalIistic Missiles Submarine

View attachment 807228 View attachment 807229 View attachment 807227 View attachment 807230

That’s bring the Total of Commisioned Warships in 2021 alone to almost 200,000 Tonnes !!!

Fvcking amazing 8-) 200,000 Tonnes of Diplomacy
Click to expand...
They kept silent to save face but it came out eventually.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
26,915
-39
61,907
Country
China
Location
China
They will claim they purposely send moron sailors to operate those ships. And moron crew can last 10 mins with Russian sub prove how superior western weapon is.

Now UK will send real well train and intelligent crew to do the job and they will beat Russian sub easily. :enjoy:
 
Daniel808

Daniel808

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 24, 2013
4,270
-7
16,159
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
No one can compete with Chinese in Shipbuilding Capacity, Production Speed & Cost Control :tup:

Meanwhile, us navy itself in 2021 only commissioned :
1 x Arleigh burke destroyer (uss daniel inouye)
2 x Littoral combat ship (uss oakland & mobile)
1 x support ship (uss miguel keith)

Yes, only 4 ship:coffee: While Chinese Navy Commissioned 23 Warships in the same period

The photos of Chinese Navy Warships Commissioned in 2021
27D82861-1806-4F14-A174-0A46335085B5.jpeg
7D3C67BB-2ED8-4A6B-81DB-B4216F396499.jpeg
FC48B21D-C420-4A46-ABC3-7BE68740BC4C.jpeg

DDG-133 PLANS Baotou
FEA11EF9-FFB0-49EE-B926-9187A563DB01.png
ED301C60-DD40-4A6E-B2E0-DA53015A890D.png
D63D20AF-9D3D-41FE-A2B3-88F3E54CDF93.png
14EEC5F9-7C6A-4B1E-ABA5-6E19FD223D1F.jpeg
F5326D9E-3175-46AA-B9DA-BC2703456322.jpeg
C3739725-77D8-4A64-890A-3A93386C2122.jpeg
8E80174F-2A95-4488-9C03-9B2792E81E9F.jpeg
F907F0E9-31B4-4146-9B1A-F602CB6F3E7E.jpeg
998D5F8F-B08A-4011-9053-4E332F38FE37.jpeg

*Photos of 9 x Type 056A ASW Corvettes not included


The Power of Largest Shipbuilding Country on Earth :smokin:
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom