Do you think the incidents at Al-Aqsa Mosque will scale to a Third Intifada?

Israeli forces raid Al-Aqsa Mosque, over 150 Palestinians injured
Israeli forces raid Al-Aqsa Mosque, over 150 Palestinians injured Mosque authorities say Israeli police entered before dawn, after 7 Palestinians were killed since Wednesday. Israeli police have raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, with medics saying at least 152...
defence.pk
Israel state is playing with fire.
All this scalation comes from a ISIS linked terrorist attacks weeks ago and the Israeli "response" attacking NON-ISIS-linked groups in West Bank.
Anyone would think Israel start all this from the beginning, ordering self attacks through undercovers in ISIS-linked group/lone wolves to have a excuse.