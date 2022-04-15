What's new

Do you think the incidents at Al-Aqsa Mosque will scale to a Third Intifada?

BHAN85

BHAN85

FULL MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
1,305
-1
806
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
en.wikipedia.org

Second Intifada - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Israeli forces raid Al-Aqsa Mosque, over 150 Palestinians injured

Israeli forces raid Al-Aqsa Mosque, over 150 Palestinians injured Mosque authorities say Israeli police entered before dawn, after 7 Palestinians were killed since Wednesday. Israeli police have raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, with medics saying at least 152...
defence.pk

Israel state is playing with fire.

All this scalation comes from a ISIS linked terrorist attacks weeks ago and the Israeli "response" attacking NON-ISIS-linked groups in West Bank.

Anyone would think Israel start all this from the beginning, ordering self attacks through undercovers in ISIS-linked group/lone wolves to have a excuse.
 

