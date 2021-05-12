QUAD ask India to beat China and Russia vaccine diplomacy. Then Modi handed out tens of millions of vaccines, sent all over the world, while other members of QUAD, such as US never provide a single shot, not even US allies.



Modi tried to save the world at the expense of Indians lives. Brilliant. Best PM ever.



I guess if Trump/Biden did that in US, the president had been hanged in the oral office of White House.



Do you think QUAD set Modi up, or Modi truly ignorant?