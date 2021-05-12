What's new

Do you think QUAD set Modi up?

  • QUAD use India as cannon fodder

  • Modi is just ignorant, has nothing to do with QUAD

  • QUAD use India as cannon fodder, and Modi is ignorant

  • Modi miscaculated

  • Modi love the rest of the world than Indians

  • Modi want to please US

  • Modi want to show muscle to the rest of the world

Results are only viewable after voting.
QUAD ask India to beat China and Russia vaccine diplomacy. Then Modi handed out tens of millions of vaccines, sent all over the world, while other members of QUAD, such as US never provide a single shot, not even US allies.

Modi tried to save the world at the expense of Indians lives. Brilliant. Best PM ever.

I guess if Trump/Biden did that in US, the president had been hanged in the oral office of White House.

Do you think QUAD set Modi up, or Modi truly ignorant?
 
