Do you think ancient India should have been like China?

China that was unified under Qin Shi Huang introduced a standardized writing system which inevitably boosted the economy, innovation and laid foundation to what China is today. India on the other hand focused on diversity and the result was the empire fragmenting into many smaller states only to never recover again. Having a large population under a unified culture brings great benefits and the military power it provides would have been enough to repel invasions to India.



What do modern Indians think about this?