Do you support the ban on blasphemy law in pakistan?

aryadravida
FULL MEMBER
- Feb 7, 2020
- 638
- -21
- Country
-
- Location
-
I was just watching a video in which one of the speakers was saying that blasphemy law may become a reason for civil war in pakistan. He was saying no govt in pak dares to even talk the possibility of banning that law as they fear they would lose the votes.
I know blasphemy law is supported by a huge population in pakistan...however I am wondering what percent of english educated people in pakistan support this law.
Do you support the banning of blasphemy law in pakistan?
I know blasphemy law is supported by a huge population in pakistan...however I am wondering what percent of english educated people in pakistan support this law.
Do you support the banning of blasphemy law in pakistan?