Do you support the ban on blasphemy law in pakistan?

aryadravida

Feb 7, 2020
I was just watching a video in which one of the speakers was saying that blasphemy law may become a reason for civil war in pakistan. He was saying no govt in pak dares to even talk the possibility of banning that law as they fear they would lose the votes.
I know blasphemy law is supported by a huge population in pakistan...however I am wondering what percent of english educated people in pakistan support this law.
Do you support the banning of blasphemy law in pakistan?
 
Skywalker

Skywalker

Sep 3, 2006
I am all in favour of blasphemy law, however at the same time will not side killing of any innocent soul all in the name of blasphemy law.

West should also remove law against holocaust that shows the horrible tainted face of the west controlled by a mosquito sized country.
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

Oct 29, 2016
100% ban. In the hands of jahils its become the single most anti Islam thing in Pakistan

I also want all molvis to be tested for basics of Islam.

No one can be a hafiz without understanding Arabic and the quran.

Every child must learn namaz with meaning.

All darbars destroyed.

All sects banned and we return to the single deen of prophet pbuh. If he didn't do it we don't do it. End off.

Anyone killing someone along blasphemy lines must be killed immediately and fed to the dogs .... literally
 
Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

Aug 24, 2015
Peoples not being killed because of anti blaspheme law but 10000 of people saved because of this law...

Suppose India don't have law against rape? then what would happen?

Still people are doing rapes but if there is no law against it believe me out of 10 9 ladies in India got raped....

So do't be an idiot a s typical Indians are....stop posting threads just because you have watch some libtards talking about it.

@waz @Irfan Baloch @The Eagle
Thread must be closed.
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

May 2, 2011
If God has allowed so many non Muslims to exist with many opinions then you have no right to challenge that by taking a life he put there because of a difference of opinion.
 
