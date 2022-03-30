What's new

Do you really want Nawaz your PM again ?

establishment tried IK but he failed and few things didn’t work well at all

State bank of Pakistan handed over to IMF

Etc
This time they want gov setup by all parties with equal share and stakes

Let’s see if this experiment work or not
 
1648605058372.png


1648605175019.png


The journalism in Pakistan or political workers ..

1648605344337.png
 
jus_chillin said:
Then why aren't Pakistanis on the street, Erdogan of Turkey went through something similar and Turkish people went fought for him and took it on the streets.
Click to expand...

Because Imran Khan isn't on the streets

He is confused and just happy with a big as$ jalsa in Islamabad
 
Areesh said:
It doesn't matter what we want

What actually matters is what establishment wants and yes they want these guys back. It is pretty obvious now
Click to expand...
Our people are not politically mature yet. A time will come, when they will put a stop to these shenanigans. No one is stronger than the people. For the moment ... dekho dekho kaun aya...
 

