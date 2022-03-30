Do you really want Nawaz your PM again ?

It doesn't matter what we want
What actually matters is what establishment wants and yes they want these guys back. It is pretty obvious now
Shame on anyone that votes for this imbecile.
This is what Pakistan wants man
No more shaming lmaoo
This is what establishment wants
Poorai Pakistan ko na ghaseeto bhai
@jus_chillin Dude your pig Achakzai DP is low key making my blood boil and giving me high blood pressure...
Then why aren't Pakistanis on the street, Erdogan of Turkey went through something similar and Turkish people went fought for him and took it on the streets.
Because Imran Khan isn't on the streets
he is a racist cunt, who survives in parliamentary democracy as a ratThen why aren't Pakistanis on the street, Erdogan of Turkey went through something similar and Turkish people went fought for him and took it on the streets.
lol why
vi va la revolutionErdogan wasn't physically on the street either.