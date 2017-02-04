Do you prefer a package tour or making your trip?

plan z said: My friends and I are planning for a trip and are confused with what to opt for, to book a package tour for 15 days, or to plan and organize our trip. Just want to get an idea about what will be the convenient approach to enjoy the tour. Click to expand...

As someone who have done it both ways, i would say that both have their own pros and cons. Perhaps only you can be the judge of what you will prefer. Have anyone of your two been to the same area? What place you are planning to visit? Are you just looking for some outing or the focus is on relaxing and so will want to avoid any mismanagement. Think about these things and you will have your answer.