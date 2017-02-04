Do you prefer a package tour or making your trip?

What's new

plan z

plan z

My friends and I are planning for a trip and are confused with what to opt for, to book a package tour for 15 days, or to plan and organize our trip. Just want to get an idea about what will be the convenient approach to enjoy the tour.
 
Imran Khan said:
i always make my own trip no need to depend on anyone sir
thanks fine. I prefer to join package tours. Maybe some hold that traveling on your own is freer and you can travel anywhere you want. However, in my opinion, there are some advantages of joining package tours. First, joining package tours can help us save money. Many people get together to travel and the cost of each must be down. Also, we may share our goods. Second, joining package tours can help us build a friendship. We would meet some individuals from other places and understand the different culture which could increase our knowledge.
 
plan z said:
My friends and I are planning for a trip and are confused with what to opt for, to book a package tour for 15 days, or to plan and organize our trip. Just want to get an idea about what will be the convenient approach to enjoy the tour.
As someone who have done it both ways, i would say that both have their own pros and cons. Perhaps only you can be the judge of what you will prefer. Have anyone of your two been to the same area? What place you are planning to visit? Are you just looking for some outing or the focus is on relaxing and so will want to avoid any mismanagement. Think about these things and you will have your answer.
 
Imran Khan said:
i always make my own trip no need to depend on anyone sir
Most of the time I prefer going myself and it is usually easy to organize your own trip in most parts of the world but some destinations can be very complicated.
Arsalan said:
As someone who have done it both ways, i would say that both have their own pros and cons. Perhaps only you can be the judge of what you will prefer. Have anyone of your two been to the same area? What place you are planning to visit? Are you just looking for some outing or the focus is on relaxing and so will want to avoid any mismanagement. Think about these things and you will have your answer.
Thinking of traveling to Kashmir from Karachi but have no idea about what places to visit? Always heard that Kashmir is as beautiful as Paradise so suggest to me some places so that I can explore nature and make a memorable trip out of it.

It would great if anyone can guide me about the best hotel services in Kashmir.
 
plan z said:
thanks fine. I prefer to join package tours. Maybe some hold that traveling on your own is freer and you can travel anywhere you want. However, in my opinion, there are some advantages of joining package tours. First, joining package tours can help us save money. Many people get together to travel and the cost of each must be down. Also, we may share our goods. Second, joining package tours can help us build a friendship. We would meet some individuals from other places and understand the different culture which could increase our knowledge.
every human have own habits sir i love to sit alone and enjoy with my thoughts
 
