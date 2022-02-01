What's new

Do you like milk?

Milk is a blessing from Allah IMHO. The creamy delight soothes the throat and quenches the thirst. It also has many other properties as well.
Like I just ate a paratha made with Desi ghee and topped off with home made butter and some home made yogurt on the side. Also had some doodh patti
I love milk so much that I can't sleep at night if I don't drink a glass of milk.

I bet there are many of you who are missing out on this delish creamy drink.
 
aur sunao..ghar main kia chal raha hai ..
 
Nothing much yaar. Abu g doesn't like imran khan and I try to tell him he is not that bad of a person. He thinks imran khan is a Jewish agent. He blames mera jism mere marzi on imran he also says he has brought behayayee in his jalsas. Just minor things. He doesn't like noon league or zardaris either but he hates imran khan.
And then he posts negative things about imran on Facebook which I have to defend from other people who get mad. Frustrating times.
 
abu bachao moham is active these days.
 
I hate milk, the pure white stuff, makes me puke even thinking of it but am not entirely lactose intolerant

ice cream, butter, ghee are daily staples.
 
