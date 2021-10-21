What's new

Do you have horses 🐎 and weapons?

W

Whitefalcon90

FULL MEMBER
Jun 12, 2017
187
0
218
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I got 7 horses 1 for each brother and 1 for my father albeit being used for nez bazi currently but keep them well fed in case need them for war.

And I own couple of guns nothing to brag on really. I need to add more to my collection.

What kind of guns do you own? Any recommendation on which guns I should purchase next?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom