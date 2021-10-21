Do you have horses 🐎 and weapons?

Whitefalcon90
I got 7 horses 1 for each brother and 1 for my father albeit being used for nez bazi currently but keep them well fed in case need them for war.
And I own couple of guns nothing to brag on really. I need to add more to my collection.
What kind of guns do you own? Any recommendation on which guns I should purchase next?
