Do you guys feel scared to sleep alone?

vishwambhar

vishwambhar

Jan 22, 2020
Hi guys if similar thread has been discussed earlier then sorry and mods can delete this thread.....

Actually I always wanted to know how other people feel if they have to sleep alone in some hotel room...... due to my job I sometimes have to travel and obviously have to stay in hotels.....

I don't know why but whenever I travel and return to my room at the end of the day toughest part of my travel journey begins.....

My mind unwantedly starts thinking about dead people, ghost stories..... I feel so scared that whole night I'm forced to keep my room lights on and keep TV running.... almost up to 4 am I keep watching action movies to feel better..... I don't even drink a water so I don't have to go to loo alone in the night...... in such cases I end up sleeping till late and it affects my next day schedule..... even at home if I have to stay alone I sleep but can't sleep without lights on..... don't know what to do..... if you guys have such problems please share.....
 

