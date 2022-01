Abayas are meant to be loose fitting. The whole concept is that the wearers body form is not displayed in public settings.



Note that Muslim men are also supposed to dress in a similarly modest manner.



People can still appear attractive in loose fitted clothing though. A large part of human attraction and concept of beauty is focused on the face.



Ultimately it all depends on how you define hot. If it's beautiful then Yes. If its sexually attractive - I'd suggest the Abaya isn't working as intended.... lol