Do you believe that PAKISTAN is doing enough on Psychological Warfare front ?

No. Pakistan has major soft power potential but we don't use it.

Psychological warfare isn't restricted to propaganda; infact, propaganda is weak, no one in the international audience is fooled by it, if propaganda worked, North Korea would be a lead.



What works is using soft power to the full, major ones being the entertainment industry, tourism and scientific power.



1. USA and India are prime examples. Despite their crimes against humanity, and many flaws, they're still internationally viewed favorably due to the kind of outreach and the image that Hollywood and Bollywood has projected, as well as their music industries.



Pakistan, too, has the potential but people here believe it's wrong.



2. Tourism is a major one too. It influences people, and others get to see the ground reality, media and stereotypical perceptions are defeated. India has a great tourism industry, and many people want to visit the country for a 'spiritual' vacation and relaxation.



Pakistan is, as of right now, only relying only on Northern tourism... mainly. This is nice but has its restraints. Not all tourists are hikers, in fact, most popular tourist hotspots are beach resorts and summer spots, as well as urban tourism.



Pakistan has a large coastline which can literally go all year around due to the great weather and season, and Gwadar could really serve as that modern urban tourist city too, but no one wants to develop it for Beach Resort and such tourism because, again, people here think it will be wrong.



3. Science in the 21st century is held very, very highly. Science includes not just rockets, technology but also how you approach any socio-economic problem, and solve it.



Israel despite all its crimes is held highly in many peoples minds because of their innovation in the medical field. It's actually one of the arguments for those that sympathize with it.



Pakistan, just isn't giving education and science the attention and worth it deserves. Our entire system of problem solving starts with religion, and not with science so it is no surprise.

