Do You Also Flirt with your Sister In Law?

Icarus said: I don't even have a brother! I came in expecting a confession thread, then I stumbled into this and now I think I'm confused about what to make of all this. Click to expand...

OCguy said: Flirting and seducing are not the same concept. "Flirting" can be applied to an innocent smile during a conversation. "Seducing" is acting in an attempt to go beyond verbal and visual cues. Click to expand...

oh dear.. this was obvious that it was meant to be a potential naughty between yourself and your wife's sister...in my opinion passing on your brother's wife is crossing the line. heheI take the hypocrite remark back nowboth terms are subjective and there are no clear defined borders.. the going beyond .. limit depends on personal point of viewnow this picture looks like of a mental patient.. a potential rapist. his kind were off topic.. honestly..