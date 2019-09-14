Do You Also Flirt with your Sister In Law?

Irfan Baloch
SENIOR MODERATOR
- Apr 12, 2009
- 19,667
- 193
- Country
-
- Location
-
Wait
why are you in this thread? what do you mean why I used the word "also" in my title? dont divert the question.
what? oh you want to know more from "academic" point of view? well i will let the question hang out for a moment and lets get down to some tips and tricks. what? is yours married? too bad so is mine, only makes the game more interesting doesnt it?
so why we talking about this anyway? well an old friend of mine and I was reminiscing the past and he had to bailout because his in laws were coming and I joked if he&/ or his sister in law flirted with each other or not and just to get a reaction I said if she is as fit as my sister-in -law? he didnt respond so I will catch him later.
thinking of the subject I did a little bit of googling and decided to mix and match what I find and write a plagiarized version of whats on the web.
the Premise of flirting or ahem Seducing your sister in law ( toba toba) is ... if she and her sister are having a cold war or not talking to each other as well. (you got the idea? revenge shag anyone? hold your horses you testosterone filled men!!)
Introduce her to the green eyed monster.
yes its the jealousy my friends. I don't mean your qanoon between your legs normally known as one eyed monster, that's for later. The only way you can even attempt to get this girl is to create jealousy between her and her sister. She's got to see you treat your wife like a queen. She's got to want what her sister hasYou. Seducing your sister-in-law only works if you can bait her with something she wants. Better yet make her want the idea of what you give to her sister. (ge bilkul even the one eyed monster
Send subtle signals. This is very tricky. You've got to continue treating your wife like she's your world, while simultaneously, very subtly, expressing an interest in the sister-in-law. When I mean subtle, I mean subtle. The most powerful form of seduction is convincing her that she convinced herself to start checking you out. . Give her a look here and there, see how she responds. dont stare at her blouse too long brothers. 6 o clock then 12 o clock back to eyes will do and You'll know if you have a chance.
Get her thinking. You have to get her actively thinking about taking your wife's place. Now if there's already a riff between the sisters, then she wont feel guilty about thinking that way. keep your overall interactions with her innocent & polite, except for, of course, making the occasional seductive eye contact with her.. get the point? yea you can check her out and let her know you like what you see & cant see (yet) but dont pull your tongue out remain dignified . This'll jump start the wheels in her mind. Let her brain do the work for you. its up to her where she wants to be with you in her mind, just an innocent flirting,maybe a snog,maybe make out or more?
Make your wife look like the bad guy. By this point your sister-in-law should already be entertaining the idea of getting close to you. The next stage for seducing your sister-in-law is to see her in a sister in a negative light. It's important, however, that you don't thrust your wife into that negativity. Let her do it on her own. let your sister-in-law see you guys fight over something petty. Get your wife to be a jerk, while you purposely take the high road. ge .thora sa chair ker chup ker jaiay. (instigate something petty and let your wife get hyper for nothing which will make her look silly).
Spend more time with her. during any family get together or social occasion, Use any excuse to spend time with your sister-in-law. If you've made it this far, you're in the final stages… So don't mess up. Just being around her, being your naturally charming self should do the trick. Seducing your sister-in-law is like baiting a fish. The only reason fish get caught is because they decide to go after the hooked worm ( in your case the it can be anything)… So let her come get you. You've already been throwing her signs. You've already been enticing her, eventually she'll get hooked. and if she doesnt either she is faithful to her husband or your sister or she is too dumb. I wont waste any time over her. move on to someone else.
Let her come to you. After all is said and none her curiosity alone should bring her to you. You could even play slightly hard to get to uphold that "good guy" motif. It'll drive her nuts.
Here, I think brothers, there is choice you have to make .. its a point of no return, how far you want to take it? was it just some harmless flirting and a one off snog or something more ”involving”? if you have come this far then I am sure you have made some sort of agreement with the morality part hmm? Insan khata ka putla hey?
If you've done everything correctly, the only thing you'll need to think about is when you want to pounce on your prey. I repeat here again, how far and how much. Don’t do anything which you regret later.
credits::How to Seduce a Sister-In-Law
How about reversing the roles?
Now if she is the one making the passes at you, smooth’s your.. ahem.. tie. Speaks softly and smiles, keeps long eye contact and walks upright and slowly then clearly she has you in sight. How long you want that to last? Its down to you but don’t be surprised if you need a divorce lawyer eventually. So know your limits.
===================
ok Brothers and brothers... lets discuss