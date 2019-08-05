/ Register

Do you agree with the "Mitti Pao" approach of the PTI governmen so far?

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by Winchester, Aug 5, 2019 at 6:35 PM.

Do you agree with the "Mitti Pao" approach of the PTI government so far?

  1. Yes, love it.

  2. No, the FM needs to be called back from Hajj and the PM needs to make a serious statement.

    Salaam

    What sort of a serious 'statement' are we talking here?

    And I do believe that if we don't act now - by now I mean if we let this whole thing slide without concrete measures - this may be the end of Pakistan's kashmir claim. It may even embolden the Indians for other things - such as indus water treaty.

    The kashmir issue is very intrinsically tied to the water issue. The Indians are also facing serious water shortages. This will be a test for future actions.

    Over here we have the moral high ground and a strong narrative. If we let this go - it would become much harder to act when they decide to discard the Indus water treaty.


    The Indians are banking on Kashmiris just giving up in the face of such overwhelming force.

    The Kashmiris would be looking for any inspiration they could find. Imran Khan needs to realise that and at least reassure them that Pakistan will stand by them, come what may !

    The next few hours are important, if the Pakistani leaders carries on with his business as usual attitude then we will loose the Kashmiri public opinion.

    For the time being, a short televised speech emphasising Pakistan's rejection of the Indian steps and doubling our support for those living in occupied Kashmir will be helpful.

    He is a good speaker and if he has time for tree plantation than to make time for a 10 minute speech shouldn't be too hard.
     
    Narrative needs to be built in our favour so a military action can be justified or India is forced to atleast give us the JK.
     
    they person whom think we will got laddakh and jammu is stupid . our game was in and will be remain in kashmir . think from brains guys
     
    Media blackout in JK. No speech will make its way over there.
     
    jummu and laddakh will be remain part of india gilgit baltistan will be remain part of pakistan . its equal game . what india did today we have did it some years ago .
     
    Eventually it will and the youth of Kashmir will be taking notes about how our leadership reacts.
     
    Depending on the response from local kashmiri's a case can be made for muslim majority areas to be merged with AJK/Pakistan either willingly or by force.

    Eventually.
     
    today is the most sad day for indian puppets kashmiris . hahahahaha they are liek dhobi ka kutta now:rofl:
     
    But but we joined sickular India lmao Now enjoy your freedom Abdullahs and Mufti of Kashmir.
     
    So far we've had;

    Foreign office Statement;
    http://www.mofa.gov.pk/pr-details.php

    Tweets from SQM





    Nothing from the PM yet. I suspect he'll be waiting to decide on what to do. The thing is, these sorts od decisions should have been thought about days ago when the troop build up was going on.

    If Asad Umar and Shireen Mazari have time to at least tweet about it, what the hell is the PM doing?
     
    The fact is that pakistan is broke. It cant do anything. Decades of corruption has amputated the nation.
     
