Do you agree with the "Mitti Pao" approach of the PTI governmen so far?

The Indians are banking on Kashmiris just giving up in the face of such overwhelming force.



The Kashmiris would be looking for any inspiration they could find. Imran Khan needs to realise that and at least reassure them that Pakistan will stand by them, come what may !



The next few hours are important, if the Pakistani leaders carries on with his business as usual attitude then we will loose the Kashmiri public opinion.



For the time being, a short televised speech emphasising Pakistan's rejection of the Indian steps and doubling our support for those living in occupied Kashmir will be helpful.



He is a good speaker and if he has time for tree plantation than to make time for a 10 minute speech shouldn't be too hard.

Click to expand...