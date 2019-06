I like what he's doing. You have to understand these "opinions" are deliberate targeted attacks on the credibility of our armed forces. It's a key part of 5th generation warfare. A lie told a thousand times becomes the truth. Plenty of people respond to the lies and tear them down, but the value of those responses is not the same as that of DG ISPR. He also has a massive following on twitter and his comments are RT'd and hit a huge audience. The lies are exposed by a figure of authority and the counter narrative is spread far and wide amongst the general populous. The average PDf member will probably be able to counter many of the lies, but the credibility is nothing amongst the general population, because they don't know you - they know DG ISPR.



At a time where our media is sold out, our opposition is sold out - we need leadership and he provides it.

