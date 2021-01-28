What's new

‘Do Western media expect us to cry all day long?’ Wuhan residents rebut BBC video for prejudice

People shop for Spring Festival decorations in Wuhan on January 24. Photo:VCG



The BBC has released news items recording the situation in Wuhan one year after the coronavirus lockdown, but these reports have not been welcomed by Wuhan residents, as many believed the carefully chosen settings, lighting and biased voiceovers showed some Western reporters'"sour grapes" mentality.

The latest piece released on Tuesday which was produced by John Sudworth is a typical example, which called Wuhan "ground zero" and "where the pandemic began."

When Sudworth's interviewees told him the virus was from other places and China was a victim, the reporter described it as "a remarkable new narrative" and expressed sarcasm, disregarding multiple studies from international scientists suggesting the virus could have long existed before being discovered in Wuhan.

The voiceover was as emotional as a poetry recital. The settings were chaotic and the lighting was dark, which were "typical camera techniques to give the audience an impression of suppression and disorder," film and TV industry insiders noted.

Such tricks were pointed out by Chinese netizens, who mocked the reporter's prejudice. "Interviewees who cannot say what they want must have been brainwashed, and Sudworth will use his emotional voiceover to tell the truth," a netizen posted after the video started circulating on social media.

"We all lived through the lockdown. Why is it that what Fang Fang said must be the truth, and others' words must be the results of propaganda?" Wuhan resident Ye Meng asked after watching the video.

"No matter what the interviewees said, those Western media outlets will always find an angle to attack China. Bias is so deeply embedded in some foreigners' minds that they cannot admit China's success in any field," Ye told the Global Times on Wednesday.

Sudworth also used footage of police arresting a person to hype that the lockdown was a violation of human rights. The footage turned out to be a highway epidemic control drill in Nanyang, Henan Province on February 21 last year, where a man tried to drive directly through a checkpoint and attacked police when stopped.

This is not the first time that BBC reports were scorned by the Chinese public. Another video report on Wuhan not only used an incorrect Chinese map, but also mistakenly put Wuhan and Hubei in the actual positions of North China's Shaanxi and Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Chinese netizens therefore urged the BBC to recruit some people with knowledge of geography. "How can your reporting be reliable when the reporter does not even know where he is?" read one comment.

The New York Times, in a Saturday article, warned China against "forgetting the pain after a scar heals," criticizing Wuhan and China for not reflecting on the crisis.

Pouring cold water on China's achievements in epidemic control only further exposed the "sour grapes" mentality of some Westerners, observers said.

Wuhan and China endured the hardship. People learned from the experience, and they deserve to move on with their lives. Smearing China and Chinese people's efforts will not help any country emerge from the pandemic, they said.

"What do the New York Times and BBC expect from us? Crying all day long? No, we are busy creating a better life," a Wuhan-born woman surnamed Zhan who works in Beijing told the Global Times.

‘Do Western media expect us to cry all day long?’ Wuhan residents rebut BBC video for prejudice - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn

***

Inherent Western cultural fascism no longer tricks people. What it leads to lack of further credibility. Everyone knows the little games it plays.
 
The typical BBC and CNN.... Free media. Typical example of great democracy and fantastic system of American/western.

The freedom to smear and paint fakes news or incite violent against enemies of neo-con.

China has power; it easily withstands and, if required, hits back equally strongly. It can hit back unproportiontely hard, if required.

But, many developing countries do not have tools and economic-technological power. They easily fall prey and fall into chaos.

Many, therefore, play hedging or bandwagoning, but few, due to different reasons, resist and suffer punishment.
 
I watched documentary of this virus and only if China never concealed the pandemic and not blatantly lied that there was no human to human contact and let the worlds viral specialists help we wouldn’t be in this predicament of over 2 million confirmed deaths and many many more hidden deaths .
 
When the BBC reports on China, it always uses filters.The picture and video are gray and dark.
It is called hell filter by Chinese netizens.😂
Very good at telling stories, shoot a few places, make up a few stories is very easy.And will certainly find some police or security to shoot.Anyway, for non Chinese and doesn't understand Chinese at all.
 
Yes... Western neo-con media?

And you still beating the dead horse that covid-19 come from China? I must say u r another victim of the CNN ,BBC media.


Researchers find coronavirus was circulating in Italy earlier than thought

The new coronavirus was circulating in Italy in September 2019, a study by the National Cancer Institute (INT) of the Italian city of Milan shows, signaling that it might have spread beyond China earlier than thought.
COVID-19 was already in the U.S. by December 2019, study says

The study suggests that COVID-19 arrived in the U.S. far before the official first case on Jan. 19.
If China react so fast to stop covid-19 in China in early 2020, you think the covid-19 will not spread around the globe since its in italy in september 2019 and already in US by the time China first encounter it the same time?

Both Italy and US never tells you covid-19 is already in their countries and millions of flight still continue to fly out from there...
The WHO shall give China a medal for telling the rest of the world a new coronavirus is spreading rather than keep quiet like others.

Covid-19 do not origin from China. Its from other countries brought in attack China.
 
of course it came from China . It emerged in wuhan and Chinese concealed it . There are messages between Chinese officials on discovery of a new sars like virus and saved messages from we chat with Chinese officials stating not to leak information . It’s all out there
I don’t know which rubbish your spouting
China's hero doctor was punished for telling truth about coronavirus
China's hero doctor was punished for telling truth about coronavirus

In their botched handling of the tragic death of Li Wenliang, the Chinese doctor who sounded the alarm on the Wuhan coronavirus, authorities in Beijing seem to want it both ways, writes Michael Bociurkiw.
The blunt range of censored content goes beyond what we expected, including general health information such as the fact [that] the virus spreads from human contact,” says Masashi Crete-Nishihata, the associate director of Citizen Lab, a research group that focuses on technology and human rights.

The Citizen Lab report demonstrates the extent to which the Chinese government tried to control the narrative from the beginning. As residents in Wuhan remained in lockdown, WeChat blocked phrases about Li Wenliang, a local doctor who warned colleagues about a new infectious disease before it was disclosed by the government, and who became a popular hero for free speech after he died of Covid-19 in February. WeChat also blocked its users from discussing an announcement by Chinese officials that they had informed the US government about the pandemic for the first time on January 3, almost three weeks before they said anything to their own citizens
 
Western medias work for West propagandas, what else you expect?
Like me, I never read western newspapers for years, I also don't initially discuss it, 0 interested.
I like Toutiao videos so mush :smitten:
 
Western politicians blame China, western medical experts and WHO applaud China

Richard Charles Horton FRCP FMedSci is editor-in-chief of The Lancet, a United Kingdom–based medical journal.

 
Fancy you provide a CNN article? Isn't from the same media who claim Saddam Hussein has WMD and proven wrong later? The same media rebuke by president of US as fake media

You need to come out with more credible source or scientific one to prove us wrong. Haters gonna be haters. It will not change the fact, China don't owe u again and it your pure incompetent that result pandemic engulfing you.
Don't worry, China are now secretly funding scottish independent movement. The days of UK police beating up demonstrator for scottish independent is not far away.
 
Fake News BBC docs on China indeed look like they are shot using camera from the 60s.

Such a low-life attempt by the now a bad copy of once world's greatest colonizer.
 
COVID 19 was made by America. Pfizer vaccine was shown in a Simpson episode back in 90s. West is making the world a fool. War mongering west only want an excuse for war with China. China is an Economic power. China has turned American Dream into a Nightmare. :sick:
 
