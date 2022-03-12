What's new

Do we need experts on defense as a journalist in our mainstream media?

There are many experts on defense in this forum from Pakistan. However, if you see our mainstream media such as ARY, GEO, Samaa Etc, and their journalist they seem to be illiterate of defense-related things. Even they do the basic mistakes and those who cover such as Sumaira Khan are also not very literate about defense-related things. I suggest some of the experts here to please apply for these mainstream media as a defense journalist and I even think it would be better to have a show once a week on defense topics. what do you suggest guys?

Remember the rogue behavior of India from the past decade, I think we need defense experts on our mainstream media to debunked their rogue behavior in a befitting way?
 
Brother, I thank you to consider me in the list with these high caliber members. But I am not an expert but rather just an enthusiast who has gain little knowledge reading and discussing on this forum over the years. But again thank you.

Coming to the subject. I agree, the media needs to up the standard related to defence reporting. And should hire or consult real experts in the field.
 
That is also fair. i have made these thread only to have opinions from members related to this topic.

Brother, I thank you to consider me in the list with these high caliber members. But I am not an expert but rather just an enthusiast who has gain little knowledge reading and discussing on this forum over the years. But again thank you.

Atleast you are thousand times better than the ones who are doing this duty. i know very little people that is why tagged less people on this thread. beside that i think you will do a great job there and these media giants will also take you happily seeing your knowledge on the subject.
 
Agreed.

But I think we need a higher quality standard all around for mainstream media. More objective discussions based on facts which stimulate the mind and encourage people to think critically.

This should be the baseline for quality:

It's regularly posted by some people and for good reasons too.
 
A very good point to ponder upon. There are so many technical members here but some of them are already I believe with different institutions of Pakistan. @Maarkhoor is one of them who is with ISI I think. Apart from that you should highlight the deplorability of urban areas of Sindh, feudalism is still there. It is stopping your growth since your inception. Allow @jamahir to lead it and people will become more aware of this decade old sickness and fortunately you can also become one of the first South Asian Country to have its own microprocessor after 65 years.
 
I understand it thoroughly. :agree: IIT Madras successfully produced its Shakti microprocessor in 6.5 months and not 65 years like me, though we shouldn't at all consider that Shakti is nothing but the American-origin and now international open source project RISC-V. Shakti is absolutely nothing that even private companies are not doing adopting RISC-V. No sir, Shakti is 120 percent indigenous. :lol:
 

