Do we need experts on defense as a journalist in our mainstream media?

There are many experts on defense in this forum from Pakistan. However, if you see our mainstream media such as ARY, GEO, Samaa Etc, and their journalist they seem to be illiterate of defense-related things. Even they do the basic mistakes and those who cover such as Sumaira Khan are also not very literate about defense-related things. I suggest some of the experts here to please apply for these mainstream media as a defense journalist and I even think it would be better to have a show once a week on defense topics. what do you suggest guys?



Remember the rogue behavior of India from the past decade, I think we need defense experts on our mainstream media to debunked their rogue behavior in a befitting way?