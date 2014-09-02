Do u want Martial Law?

Muhammad Hammad Munir
Sep 2, 2014
Martial law is not the solution.
This is like getting addicted to heroin, then trying to get off it, but the withdrawal is too bad, so you decide to go back to injecting heroin again and feel better. In reality that feel better is an illusion, causing both short term and long term damage.
In case of Martial law, foreign investment will collapse, foreign relations will suffer and local governance will take a big hit. Army will struggle to justify, plus they would get distracted from doing what they are meant to do : Defend borders.
Reforms not a Martial Law. We already find ourselves living in a pseudodemocratic kingdom where murder of the citizen is a state weapon.
We need to reform our electoral, financial and judical system. We need to have a new foreign policy by engaging the military and taking their concerns on board rather than maligning them.
Last time there was martial law, Pakistan's sovereignty was sold away to drones. The martial law before that, Islam was corrupted. The martial law before that, East Pakistan was separated. The martial law before that, the beaurocratic system was destroyed.
We don't need power hungry military gullus. We need men like Quaid-e-Azam and Imran Khan who are civilian leaders with vision and a character that is not up for sale.
Yes Army Should play a Positive role and there should be reforms in judiciary, constitution, election commission and every institution of Pakistan and YES Martial LAW is "NOT" the Solution, its like dealing cancer with Disprine, it gives you relief from headache for the time being but the "REAL" problem remains uncured and un-addressed.