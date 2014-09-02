What's new

Do u want Martial Law

Do u want Martial Law?

Muhammad Hammad Munir

Muhammad Hammad Munir

Sep 2, 2014
Please give us your feedback about Martial Law.
In the poll given below tell us that do u want Martial Law at current time.
After 7days poll option will be closed and we will se which result we got.
 

metalfalcon

metalfalcon

I LOVE PAK ARMY and I WOULD Just Love to see GANJOO SHER's ugly BUTT Kicked by DMS (ARMY BOOTS) but I am NOT i Repeat I AM "NOT" in Favor of MARTIAL LAW because it will cause In stability in whole country. LET BLOODY CIVILIANs Let Politicians deal with their BLOODY MESS, ARMY Should Stay out of this MESS.
 
Donatello

Donatello

Martial law is not the solution.

This is like getting addicted to heroin, then trying to get off it, but the withdrawal is too bad, so you decide to go back to injecting heroin again and feel better. In reality that feel better is an illusion, causing both short term and long term damage.

In case of Martial law, foreign investment will collapse, foreign relations will suffer and local governance will take a big hit. Army will struggle to justify, plus they would get distracted from doing what they are meant to do : Defend borders.
 
metalfalcon

metalfalcon

Donatello said:
Martial law is not the solution.

This is like getting addicted to heroin, then trying to get off it, but the withdrawal is too bad, so you decide to go back to injecting heroin again and feel better. In reality that feel better is an illusion, causing both short term and long term damage.

In case of Martial law, foreign investment will collapse, foreign relations will suffer and local governance will take a big hit. Army will struggle to justify, plus they would get distracted from doing what they are meant to do : Defend borders.
You and Me Share the Same Views, YES MARTIAL LAW IS "NOT" The Solution. I Agree 100%
 
Muhammad Hammad Munir

Muhammad Hammad Munir

Martial Law always remain best.Every Martial Law corrects the people by taking actions by the ARMY.Most of persons want it but i still want to see the results.
 
Horus

Horus

Reforms not a Martial Law. We already find ourselves living in a pseudodemocratic kingdom where murder of the citizen is a state weapon.

We need to reform our electoral, financial and judical system. We need to have a new foreign policy by engaging the military and taking their concerns on board rather than maligning them.
 
Donatello

Donatello

Horus said:
Reforms not a Martial Law. We already find ourselves living in a pseudodemocratic kingdom where murder of the citizen is a state weapon.

We need to reform our electoral, financial and judical system. We need to have a new foreign policy by engaging the military and taking their concerns on board rather than maligning them.
No body is maligning them armed forces and i am strictly against that. But there must be a civilian supremacy of law as well.
 
metalfalcon

metalfalcon

Horus said:
Reforms not a Martial Law. We already find ourselves living in a pseudodemocratic kingdom where murder of the citizen is a state weapon.

We need to reform our electoral, financial and judical system. We need to have a new foreign policy by engaging the military and taking their concerns on board rather than maligning them.
These BLOODY POLITICIANS should STOP Defaming Military on the Floor of National Parliament. Its DISGUSTING


Yes Army Should play a Positive role and there should be reforms in judiciary, constitution, election commission and every institution of Pakistan and YES Martial LAW is "NOT" the Solution, its like dealing cancer with Disprine, it gives you relief from headache for the time being but the "REAL" problem remains uncured and un-addressed.
 
patriotpakistan

patriotpakistan

Last time there was martial law, Pakistan's sovereignty was sold away to drones. The martial law before that, Islam was corrupted. The martial law before that, East Pakistan was separated. The martial law before that, the beaurocratic system was destroyed.

We don't need power hungry military gullus. We need men like Quaid-e-Azam and Imran Khan who are civilian leaders with vision and a character that is not up for sale.
 
metalfalcon

metalfalcon

patriotpakistan said:
Last time there was martial law, Pakistan's sovereignty was sold away to drones. The martial law before that, Islam was corrupted. The martial law before that, East Pakistan was separated. The martial law before that, the beaurocratic system was destroyed.

We don't need power hungry military gullus. We need men like Quaid-e-Azam and Imran Khan who are civilian leaders with vision and a character that is not up for sale.
GULLUCRACY Should be Condemened in any form, Civilian or Military GULLUS all should be Discouraged to use Power for their Own Benefits.

No To Martial Law
No To GULLUCRACY
 
Horus

Horus

You should watch GEO and closet Army haters on our board who are now making their bigotry visible without a shred of evidence.

Militaries have had an enormous stake in all forms of govts throughout human history. Pentagon has a dictatorial control over many aspects of the US govt.

Intel matters are not debated openly in UK, Canada and Australia.

Only in Pakistan you can get away with abusing and maligning people who kill and die for our very freedoms which some of us so shamelessly, use to malign them.
 
Huda

Huda

Donatello said:
Martial law is not the solution.

This is like getting addicted to heroin, then trying to get off it, but the withdrawal is too bad, so you decide to go back to injecting heroin again and feel better. In reality that feel better is an illusion, causing both short term and long term damage.

In case of Martial law, foreign investment will collapse, foreign relations will suffer and local governance will take a big hit. Army will struggle to justify, plus they would get distracted from doing what they are meant to do : Defend borders.
Agree ..... Martial law is not the solution.....but in current situation government has become a cancer instead of a cure. We need to reform our systems and distribute power.
 
Horus

Horus

I want a system under which Army is formally given a strong OPEN role in the aspects of the govt concerning national security and defense.
 
Huda

Huda

metalfalcon said:
Yes Army Should play a Positive role and there should be reforms in judiciary, constitution, election commission and every institution of Pakistan and YES Martial LAW is "NOT" the Solution, its like dealing cancer with Disprine, it gives you relief from headache for the time being but the "REAL" problem remains uncured and un-addressed.
We have system but the problem is in implementation, sorry to say but Pakistan has ganji government as ganja PM. :tsk:
 

