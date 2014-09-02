Do u want Martial Law?

Martial law is not the solution.



This is like getting addicted to heroin, then trying to get off it, but the withdrawal is too bad, so you decide to go back to injecting heroin again and feel better. In reality that feel better is an illusion, causing both short term and long term damage.



In case of Martial law, foreign investment will collapse, foreign relations will suffer and local governance will take a big hit. Army will struggle to justify, plus they would get distracted from doing what they are meant to do : Defend borders.