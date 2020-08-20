/ Register

  • Thursday, August 20, 2020

Do u think pedophilia gonna be normalized down the road in future?

Discussion in 'Americas' started by gom poa, Aug 20, 2020 at 9:54 PM.

  1. Aug 20, 2020 at 9:54 PM #1
    gom poa

    gom poa FULL MEMBER

  2. Aug 20, 2020 at 10:00 PM #2
    Dante80

    Dante80 FULL MEMBER

    Pedophilia is unfortunately normalized in a pretty sizable chunk of the world right now. Especially in the third world.

     
  3. Aug 20, 2020 at 10:00 PM #3
    gom poa

    gom poa FULL MEMBER

    for example?
     
  4. Aug 20, 2020 at 10:01 PM #4
    waz

    waz SENIOR MODERATOR

    Honestly speaking yes.
    There are groups working for it, there is now much talk among 'experts' that pedophiles are misunderstood and should be met with compassion, the mass sexualisation of children goes unabated, child **** is massively popular and so on.
    We are entering very dark times.

    I'm trying to form alliances with Christian groups against this evil.
     
  5. Aug 20, 2020 at 10:01 PM #5
    Dante80

    Dante80 FULL MEMBER

    Age of consent laws.
     
  6. Aug 20, 2020 at 10:01 PM #6
    cloud4000

    cloud4000 SENIOR MEMBER

    What do you mean normalized? Make it legal? I hope not. It would be the end of human civilization if we tolerate such behavior.
     
  7. Aug 20, 2020 at 10:02 PM #7
    waz

    waz SENIOR MODERATOR

    Huh?

    [​IMG]

    How do you feel about this i.e. 13, 14 and 15?
     
  8. Aug 20, 2020 at 10:03 PM #8
    gom poa

    gom poa FULL MEMBER

    i hear that Greece have some loophole in their law that actually protects pedos? it that true?
     
  9. Aug 20, 2020 at 10:03 PM #9
    waz

    waz SENIOR MODERATOR

    Brah it's coming.....
     
  10. Aug 20, 2020 at 10:06 PM #10
    Dante80

    Dante80 FULL MEMBER

    Marrying a 13 y.o. to a 30 y.o. is considered an act of sanctioned pedophilia by me.

    It is a pretty well known hoax.

    Is Pedophilia Considered a Disability in Greece?
     
