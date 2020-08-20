Do u think pedophilia gonna be normalized down the road in future?

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Americas' started by gom poa, Aug 20, 2020 at 9:54 PM.
Pedophilia is unfortunately normalized in a pretty sizable chunk of the world right now. Especially in the third world.
for example?
Honestly speaking yes.
There are groups working for it, there is now much talk among 'experts' that pedophiles are misunderstood and should be met with compassion, the mass sexualisation of children goes unabated, child **** is massively popular and so on.
We are entering very dark times.
I'm trying to form alliances with Christian groups against this evil.
Age of consent laws.
What do you mean normalized? Make it legal? I hope not. It would be the end of human civilization if we tolerate such behavior.
Huh?
How do you feel about this i.e. 13, 14 and 15?
i hear that Greece have some loophole in their law that actually protects pedos? it that true?
Brah it's coming.....
Marrying a 13 y.o. to a 30 y.o. is considered an act of sanctioned pedophilia by me.
It is a pretty well known hoax.
Is Pedophilia Considered a Disability in Greece?