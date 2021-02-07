What's new

Do the Palestinians have the right to resist ?

HAIDER

HAIDER

May 21, 2006
Today, journalists raise this question many times during UN briefing ongoing standoff between Israel and Palestinians. UN spokesman and Sectary general both refused to give an answer.
What you think ??
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
UN resolution 3246 recgnises the right of the Palestinians to resist occupation through any means including armed struggle. Google it, the information is out there for you all.
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

Nov 11, 2015
HAIDER said:
Today, journalists raise this question many times during UN briefing ongoing standoff between Israel and Palestinians. UN spokesman and Sectary general both refused to give an answer.
What you think ??
UN Resolution 3246,

Recognizing the imperative need to put an early end to colonial and foreign domination and alien subjugation,

1. Reaffirms the inalienable right of all peoples under colonial rule, foreign domination and alien subjugation to self-determination, freedom and independence in conformity with General Assembly resolution 1514 (XV) and other relevant resolutions of the United Nations;

2. Renews its call to all States to recognize the right to self-determination and independence of all peoples subject to colonial and foreign domination and alien subjugation and to offer them moral, material and other forms of assistance in their struggle to exercise fully their inalienable right to self-determination and independence;

3. Reaffirms the legitimacy of the peoples' struggle for liberation form colonial and foreign domination and alien subjugation by all available means, including armed struggle;

4. Demands full respect for the basic human rights of all individuals detained or imprisoned as a result of their struggle for self-determination and independence, and strict respect for article 5 of the Universals declaration of Human Rights under which no one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, and their immediate release;

5. Welcomes the recognition by the Government of Portugal of the right of all the peoples under its colonial administration to self-determination and independence, and the initiatives already taken in this regard;

6. Urges the Government of Portugal to continue to ensure that the process of decolonizations, which will enable peoples still under its colonial administration to achieve self-determination and independence, is accomplished without delay;

7. Strongly condemns all Governments which do not recognize the right to self-determination and independence of peoples under colonial and foreign domination and alien subjugation, notably the peoples of Africa and the Palestinian people;

8. Further strongly condemns the policies of those members of the Northern Atlantic Treaty Organization and those countries whose military, economic, sporting or political relations with the racist regimes of southern Africa and elsewhere encourage these regimes to persist in their suppression of the aspirations of peoples for self-determination and independence;

9. Calls upon those countries to reconsider their policies and to sever all links with the racist regimes of south Africa and Southern Rhodesia;

10. Renews its appreciation to Governments, United Nations agencies and intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations for their efforts in extending various forms of assistance to peoples in dependent Territories and appeals to them to increase such assistance;

11. Requests the Secretary-General to continue to assist the specialized agencies and other organizations within the United Nations system in working out measures for the provision of increased international assistance to the peoples of colonial Territories;

12. Requests the Secretary-General to submit a report on the implementation of the present resolution to the General Assembly at its thirtieth session.
 
