Do the Palestinians have the right to resist ?

HAIDER said: Today, journalists raise this question many times during UN briefing ongoing standoff between Israel and Palestinians. UN spokesman and Sectary general both refused to give an answer.

UN Resolution 3246,the imperative need to put an early end to colonial and foreign domination and alien subjugation,1.the inalienable right of all peoples under colonial rule, foreign domination and alien subjugation to self-determination, freedom and independence in conformity with General Assembly resolution 1514 (XV) and other relevant resolutions of the United Nations;2.its call to all States to recognize the right to self-determination and independence of all peoples subject to colonial and foreign domination and alien subjugation and to offer them moral, material and other forms of assistance in their struggle to exercise fully their inalienable right to self-determination and independence;3.the legitimacy of the peoples' struggle for liberation form colonial and foreign domination and alien subjugation by all available means, including armed struggle;4.full respect for the basic human rights of all individuals detained or imprisoned as a result of their struggle for self-determination and independence, and strict respect for article 5 of the Universals declaration of Human Rights under which no one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, and their immediate release;5.the recognition by the Government of Portugal of the right of all the peoples under its colonial administration to self-determination and independence, and the initiatives already taken in this regard;6.the Government of Portugal to continue to ensure that the process of decolonizations, which will enable peoples still under its colonial administration to achieve self-determination and independence, is accomplished without delay;7.all Governments which do not recognize the right to self-determination and independence of peoples under colonial and foreign domination and alien subjugation, notably the peoples of Africa and the Palestinian people;8.the policies of those members of the Northern Atlantic Treaty Organization and those countries whose military, economic, sporting or political relations with the racist regimes of southern Africa and elsewhere encourage these regimes to persist in their suppression of the aspirations of peoples for self-determination and independence;9.those countries to reconsider their policies and to sever all links with the racist regimes of south Africa and Southern Rhodesia;10.to Governments, United Nations agencies and intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations for their efforts in extending various forms of assistance to peoples in dependent Territories and appeals to them to increase such assistance;11.the Secretary-General to continue to assist the specialized agencies and other organizations within the United Nations system in working out measures for the provision of increased international assistance to the peoples of colonial Territories;12.the Secretary-General to submit a report on the implementation of the present resolution to the General Assembly at its thirtieth session.