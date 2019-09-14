Do pakistanis watch family man on amazon?

Do pakistanis watch family man and what is your reaction to it? Do you feel offended for showing pak army and govt in negative light?or you just feel indifferent as you might have become used to watching such portrayals for years?
This season they included british pakistani characters that support the terrorists stealthily from britain.
Just curious to know how a pakistani feels on watching such dramas.
