Do pakistanis watch family man on amazon?

Do pakistanis watch family man and what is your reaction to it? Do you feel offended for showing pak army and govt in negative light?or you just feel indifferent as you might have become used to watching such portrayals for years?
This season they included british pakistani characters that support the terrorists stealthily from britain.
Just curious to know how a pakistani feels on watching such dramas.
 
Vikki said:
Do pakistanis watch family man and what is your reaction to it? Do you feel offended for showing pak army and govt in negative light?
This season they included british pakistani characters that support the terrorists stealthily from britain.
Just curious to know how a pakistani feels on watching such dramas.
What else one can expect from shitty Indian serials?
We already know Indians try to promote their Gangu ideology everywhere from their dramas to culture, it makes me sick.
 
Never Heard of the show, it if it’s an Indian show and there is any mention of the Pakistan military we already what they are going to say. No thanks, but pass, won’t even look up the show.
 
