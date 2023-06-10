Serious question, but do Pakistanis really want change? A “Naya Pakistan” as Imran Khan put it?



I don’t think the majority of people understand the growing pains of accomplishing that.



Decades of mismanagement and corruption have caused such decay that even if Imran Khan wanted to, nothing would be accomplished in our lifetimes. No great nations are built in 5 or 10 years.



This is one thing Imran Khan did not explain to the people. When he became PM, that should be have been his focus on his televised address….that “we should be prepared for hardship so our children live better lives”.



What he wanted was noble, but people honestly thought in 5 years everything would be great and we’d be Norway or Japan. I saw people tweeting pictures of Japan and saying “Peshawar 2023”…like wtf?



Nobody explained the growing pains that we would have to endure….for Pakistan to become a Japan, a Korea, a China, our generation will essentially have to sacrifice and pay deeply so that our future generations live better lives.



All great nations in this world today went through a period of sacrifice….you can read about it in every nations history….there was always that one group of people who said….”yes we will endure this pain so our children and grandchildren live better lives than us”.



Is this Pakistani generation really ready to do that? I don’t think so.