Do Pakistanis in America support the Asian community or the black community?

May 27, 2021
There seems to be a lot of back and forth between the Asian crips vs Charleston white making worldwide headlines. Charleston white claims Asians rip black culture and don't contribute back to the community.

I personally didn't even know Asian crips existed


However Asian people have businesses in black areas like Arabs and others do and now due to social media and so many black platforms. There is a lot of resentment happening. Also remember the Asian police officer who watched George Floyd killed.

Asians want to use the N word but blacks says Asian Orientals have never sided with blacks never in history.

Remember when Peter Liang killed the black girl and the Asian community came out supporting Peter Liang killing the black girl

Also Angie Chang from MAGA in costco yelling the N word at customers also.

This sounds like a boondocks episode or some dave chapelle skit to me.

However who do Pakistanis side with in America?

The Asians or the blacks?
 
May 27, 2021
Indus Pakistan said:
"Our culture". You speak English, you eat American, you have names like "George" so what is "your culture"? Shooting, gangs and rap?

Well black people were slaves and had their languages stolen from them. However I personally as a Pakistani don't have great experiences with Asians. They charge for napkins at the hot wing place next to my house. I've been eating there for decades and they still won't let a nickel slide when you don't have money.
 
Shazzad123 said:
There seems to be a lot of back and forth between the Asian crips vs Charleston white making worldwide headlines. Charleston white claims Asians rip black culture and don't contribute back to the community.

I personally didn't even know Asian crips existed


However Asian people have businesses in black areas like Arabs and others do and now due to social media and so many black platforms. There is a lot of resentment happening. Also remember the Asian police officer who watched George Floyd killed.

Asians want to use the N word but blacks says Asian Orientals have never sided with blacks never in history.

Remember when Peter Liang killed the black girl and the Asian community came out supporting Peter Liang killing the black girl

Also Angie Chang from MAGA in costco yelling the N word at customers also.

This sounds like a boondocks episode or some dave chapelle skit to me.

However who do Pakistanis side with in America?

The Asians or the blacks?
Oh bro come on.
How about supporting ourselves and those in the right.

The current tensions between the black community and Asian, specifically East Asian community has been going on for decades.
You have stupid ghetto rats who go around robbing and killing people. But then you also have these weird so called Asian folk who despise Muslims. I remember well when 9/11 happened and other terror attacks and many Asians who had settled in the US were chastising the Muslim community as a whole. Many of them also hold bigoted views of Muslims and want to get into "white people's" good books.
Sure many innocent people have been attacked and those people should be helped. But this taking sides is silly.
 
May 27, 2021
Microsoft said:
This says more about you than it does about them.
Well, I've had blacks back me up against some white supremacist in my area. So forget about letting nickels slide. I've had blacks fight alongside me. However blacks tend to be more violent than Asians but they're willing to help
 
I don’t know the answer to the OP’s question regarding The black community

But I do know some American Pakistanis who have a deep support of the Bahamas.
 
I would never support Black savages especially after being nearly killed by them.

The muslim Somalis and Nigerians are so much better. Much more respectful. A lot of them love and respect Pakistanis. Some even remember our Army helping them in 90s.
waz said:
Oh bro come on.
How about supporting ourselves and those in the right.

The current tensions between the black community and Asian, specifically East Asian community has been going on for decades.
You have stupid ghetto rats who go around robbing and killing people. But then you also have these weird so called Asian folk who despise Muslims. I remember well when 9/11 happened and other terror attacks and many Asians who had settled in the US were chastising the Muslim community as a whole. Many of them also hold bigoted views of Muslims and want to get into "white people's" good books.
Sure many innocent people have been attacked and those people should be helped. But this taking sides is silly.
Yep that's true as well. Out here only muslim will have your back. Even a lot of them want to be white man's poodle.
 
Here's one such example I spoke about;

No Cookies | Daily Telegraph

We're for Sydney
www.dailytelegraph.com.au www.dailytelegraph.com.au


A WOMAN has been caught on camera allegedly abusing a Muslim student wearing a niqab at a Sydney university, calling her a ‘Muslim terrorist’ and demanding she take off her veil.
Ramzy Alamudi posted the shocking video on Facebook, saying he was shocked by what happened about 1pm last Friday at Macquarie University, where his wife attends.


Now if she got abused by some bogan on Aussie transport she would be crying victim.
 
KAL-EL said:
I don’t know the answer to the OP’s question regarding The black community

But I do know some American Pakistanis who have a deep support of the Bahamas.
You mean like taking trips to the bahamas on cruises?
 
Shazzad123 said:
Well, I've had blacks back me up against some white supremacist in my area. So forget about letting nickels slide. I've had blacks fight alongside me. However blacks tend to be more violent than Asians but they're willing to help
Blacks are a nuisence everywhere. I don't particularly like Chinese but compared to Blacks they are gold. Crime is the only industry they contribute. And also will move on your women like rabid creatures. So take it easy unless you want your family "Blacked".

And then after having "Blacked" they don't hang around but move on to the next hole leaving their future muggers to be brought up by single mothers.
 
Indus Pakistan said:
Blacks are a nuisence everywhere. I don't particularly like Chinese but compared to Blacks they are gold. Crime is the only industry they contribute. And also will move on your women like rabid creatures. So take it easy unless you want your family "Blacked".

And then after having "Blacked" they don't hang around but move on to the next hole leaving their future muggers to be brought up by single mothers.
You must joking? Do you know how many Pakistanis in the UK have pimp gangs of black women and white women in them?
 
Blacks have clean hearts. If they don’t like you, they’ll let you know. Whites and Asians are conniving and play nice to your face.

So I respect black people more for being genuine.
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
17,425
68
45,327
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Indus Pakistan said:
Blacks are a nuisence everywhere. I don't particularly like Chinese but compared to Blacks they are gold. Crime is the only industry they contribute. And also will move on your women like rabid creatures. So take it easy unless you want your family "Blacked".

And then after having "Blacked" they don't hang around but move on to the next hole leaving their future muggers to be brought up by single mothers.
Bro that depends culturally we can't use a blanket term "black". Folks from West Africa have a great work ethic and their kids don't end up as gangbangers.
 
lastofthepatriots said:
Blacks have clean hearts. If they don’t like you, they’ll let you know. Whites and Asians are conniving and play nice to your face.

So I respect black people more for being genuine.
Would you respect them for almost slicing yours, your wifes and your children's throats just to steal your car??
 
