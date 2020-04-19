Do Pakistanis in America support the Asian community or the black community?

Shazzad123
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- May 27, 2021
- 30
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
There seems to be a lot of back and forth between the Asian crips vs Charleston white making worldwide headlines. Charleston white claims Asians rip black culture and don't contribute back to the community.
I personally didn't even know Asian crips existed
However Asian people have businesses in black areas like Arabs and others do and now due to social media and so many black platforms. There is a lot of resentment happening. Also remember the Asian police officer who watched George Floyd killed.
Asians want to use the N word but blacks says Asian Orientals have never sided with blacks never in history.
Remember when Peter Liang killed the black girl and the Asian community came out supporting Peter Liang killing the black girl
Also Angie Chang from MAGA in costco yelling the N word at customers also.
This sounds like a boondocks episode or some dave chapelle skit to me.
However who do Pakistanis side with in America?
The Asians or the blacks?
I personally didn't even know Asian crips existed
However Asian people have businesses in black areas like Arabs and others do and now due to social media and so many black platforms. There is a lot of resentment happening. Also remember the Asian police officer who watched George Floyd killed.
Asians want to use the N word but blacks says Asian Orientals have never sided with blacks never in history.
Remember when Peter Liang killed the black girl and the Asian community came out supporting Peter Liang killing the black girl
Also Angie Chang from MAGA in costco yelling the N word at customers also.
This sounds like a boondocks episode or some dave chapelle skit to me.
However who do Pakistanis side with in America?
The Asians or the blacks?