What's new

DO NOT UPLOAD CONTENT AGAINST THE HIGHER JUDICIARY

F

flameboard

FULL MEMBER
Sep 6, 2010
1,416
0
736
Media Center | PTA

In light of this announcement and the fact that I am not in Pakistan and Defence.pk servers are not location in Pakistan, I would like to announce that:

PAKISTANI HIGHER JUDICIARY MAKE A POO POO IN THEIR PANTS EVERYDAY.

I WOULD ALSO LIKE TO SAY THE HIGHER JUDICIARY OF EVERY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD ALSO MAKES A POO POO IN THEIR PANTS EVERYDAY INCLUDING THE COUNTRY I AM IN. This is a challenge to anyone that wants to limit my freedom of speech for no reason.

Anyone that reports me or or tries to cause problem is voluntarily declaring that they also make a POO POO in their pants EVERYDAY.

1618175973973.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

PDF
Taliban – A Mentality Not an Ethnicity: A Ground Report from Afghanistan
2
Replies
18
Views
809
Dalit
Dalit
beijingwalker
Why I’m Losing Hope in India
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
3K
HostileInsurgent
HostileInsurgent
ashok321
Allow us to Jog Your Memory, Mr Jaitley
Replies
0
Views
288
ashok321
ashok321
lcloo
Fact check: Here's what Trump got wrong in CNBC interview
Replies
3
Views
468
Isotope
Isotope
Zibago
18th Constitutional Amendment: Divine document
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
Brass Knuckles
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom