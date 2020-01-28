'Do not travel to China': Payne warns of arbitrary detention

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australians should not travel to China as they face the risk of arbitrary detention, after two Australian journalists were rushed out of Shanghai on Monday night in a secretive operation following a tense five-day stand-off with authorities.
Speaking after Michael Smith, the China correspondent for The Australian Financial Review, and his ABC counterpart Bill Birtles landed in Sydney on Tuesday morning, Senator Payne ruled out any retaliation against journalists from China.
Financial Review journalist Mike Smith with ABC journalist Bill Birtles as they prepared to leave China on Monday night.
"That is not how Australia works," she said. But the Foreign Minister was blunt in warning of the dangers of travelling to China, where her department has said foreigners could be detained for "endangering national security".
"Smartraveller says do not travel," she said in reference to the government's travel advice.
‘‘On the 7th of July we changed our advice in relation to China to refer to the risk of arbitrary detention based on national security grounds.’’
Mr Smith and Mr Birtles were banned from leaving China's mainland last week, until they answered questions about their relationship with detained Australian television anchor Cheng Lei. Both journalists were told they had become persons of interest in the investigation into Ms Cheng, a prominent state-media broadcaster in China, who was detained last month.
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman yesterday defended the heavy-handed tactics, saying police were following the "normal enforcement of law".
"As long as the foreign journalists observe laws and report according to law there is no need to worry," he said. Cheng had been detained on national security grounds, he added.
Former foreign minister Alexander Downer said it was disgraceful Chinese authorities were increasingly harassing Western journalists including the two Australians.
"I think it reflects abominably on China to behave in this sort of way. They should be allowed to get on and do their reporting and they've both done a fine job," Mr Downer said.
A new low point
The high-stakes mission to get Smith and Birtles out of China is a new low point in the relationship, which has spiralled downwards since April when the Morrison government led international calls for an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
Since that time, barley, beef and wine exports have suffered trade strikes while China has issued safety warnings to its students and tourists about visiting Australia. There is also lingering anger over Australia's world-leading decision to ban Huawei from supplying 5G network equipment.
Following the detention of Cheng, Smith and Birtles were advised to leave the country by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
But the situation escalated when they were individually visited by seven uniformed officers from the Ministry of State Security in the early hours of Thursday morning and told they would be required to submit themselves for questioning.
They spent the next five days under the protection of Australia's diplomatic missions in Shanghai and Beijing, as officials negotiated for them to be able to leave the country after being questioned by state security officers.
The AFR's China correspondent Mike Smith in February. Michael Smith
“It’s great to be back home safely after a difficult five days," Mr Smith said Tuesday from a quarantine hotel in Sydney after landing. "The late-night visit by police at my home was intimidating and unnecessary and highlights the pressure all foreign journalists are under in China right now."
The two journalists submitted to interviews after assurances were given that they would not be detained.
Senator Payne said consular officials had still only visited Cheng once and hadn't been told why she was being held. "We will continue to seek advice from Chinese authorities for the reasons of her detention and the progress on her case," she said.
Smith and Birtles were told they were not suspects in the case of Ms Cheng, but were "persons of interest" and this was the reason an exit ban was placed on their passports.
Independent Senator Rex Patrick said in light of the Australian journalists being forced to leave the federal government should review the visas of Chinese journalists, particularly the Xinhua News Agency.
"If Australian journalists can no longer safely report from China, then it appears quite inappropriate for Australia to tolerate the Chinese Communist Party’s leading propaganda outlet having a presence here," he said of Xinhua.
More expulsions likely
The Trump administration has limited the amount of time Chinese reporters can stay in the US, prompting Beijing to expel 17 journalists from media organisations including The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal.
Further expulsions of reporters from North American outlets like CNN are likely in November, as part of a skirmish with the Trump administration.
The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age have been waiting for Chinese authorities to approve a visa for their Beijing correspondent, Eryk Bagshaw, since an application was submitted in November. In July, the mastheads were advised the visa would not be approved this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, the Financial Review's editor-in-chief Michael Stutchbury and editor Paul Bailey thanked DFAT and consular staff for helping with the safe return of the two journalists.
"This incident targeting two journalists, who were going about their normal reporting duties, is both regrettable and disturbing and is not in the interests of a co-operative relationship between Australia and China," they said.
Mr Downer said China was increasingly isolating itself from the mainstream international community.
"It just reflects extremely badly on them," he told the ABC.
"They need to re-engage with the outside world. Not just flog stuff to the outside world and then use raw materials and foodstuffs but re-engage with the mainstream of global society.
'I feared being disappeared': Inside my escape from China
Long road ahead for Australian journalist held in China
Richard McGregor from the Lowy Institute said the journalists' rushed departure from China marked a new low in a relationship which already seemed to be at "rock bottom".
"Their effective expulsion means the Australian media now had no accredited journalists in China, for the first time since 1973, and it is hard to see when any might be allowed back in," he said.
"Other countries grappling with China ought to take note. If their bilateral relationship deteriorates, then their own nationals will be in the firing line as well."
The Australian government upgraded its travel advice earlier in July to warn that Australians living in China face the risk of "arbitrary detention".
'I feared being disappeared': Inside my escape from China
Long road ahead for Australian journalist held in China
