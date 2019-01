Shafi: Do not send girls to schools, colleges

Published at 01:23 pm January 12th, 2019

Shafi, also the chairman of Befaqul Madarisil Arabia Bangladesh, the largest Qawmi Madrasa board in the country, said: “Do not let girls study at schools and colleges. At best, you can allow them to study up to fourth or fifth grade. If you let them study any more... You have seen in the newspapers that... If you educate your girl up to ninth, tenth, MA, BA levels then that girl will not remain yours.

He also made the audience promise some other things such as for men to grow beard following Sunnah, offering regular prayers and making girls use veil.

Shafi’s remarks alarming: Rights activists