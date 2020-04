Dont really understand where all this islamphobia is coming from, the hindus were subjugated for 190 years and yet there is only inherent racial anger towards muslims who became indianized, adopted ts culture, united the land which was divided for a thousand years and through economic changes turned its downward fate into prosperous one, they fought with the muslims in 1857 and accepted bahadur shah zafar as their leader.



The only thing which makes sense is, they want to claim india all for themselves and dont want any oher religion, they did the same with the buddhists, persecuted them to the point of annilation and want to repeat the same game with the muslims.



regards

Click to expand...