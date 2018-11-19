What's new

Do not be disrespectful towards your parents

litman

litman

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 14, 2016
4,766
-2
6,582
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Such type of constructive clips and dramas should be telecasted on our TV channels instead of the BS of ishq mashooq, saas bahu, sokans etc. Our young generation needs extensive grooming and the electronic media is the most powerful tool in making or breaking the fabric of the society.
 
litman

litman

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 14, 2016
4,766
-2
6,582
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
A lot of discussion is done on the rights of parents and husband but little is taught about the rights of the children and wife in our country which leads to so many domestic problems. In many of the cases the parents attitude, guided by the misinterpretation of islamic teachings and influenced by our culture, often puts so much stress on their young kids that they tend to avoid their parents and increases the gap between them.
Similarly while doing my research about hadiths about the rights of husband and wife I came to know that some of the very famous hadiths regarding the rights of the husband which are very popular in our society are indeed weak but they are grilled into the mind set of our youth which lead to so many problems. The liberals use such trends based on weak hadiths for attacking Islam and depicting muslim women as victims of religious traditions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

N
I Wrote a Letter to a Nightclub That had Hindu Gods on its Bathroom Walls
Replies
0
Views
473
Nityam
N
Major d1
The Rights of Our Parents. Don't send them to the old-age home.
Replies
3
Views
525
Morse_Code
Morse_Code
undercover JIX
Modi Makes Fun of Dyslexic Children
Replies
3
Views
484
maximuswarrior
maximuswarrior
N.Siddiqui
Why Indians in Singapore are the worst diasporical Indian community in the world?
Replies
2
Views
826
Musafir117
Musafir117
Pakistani Fighter
Rape Survivor Set On Fire On Way To Court In UP's Unnao
Replies
1
Views
466
maximuswarrior
maximuswarrior

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom