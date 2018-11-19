Do not be disrespectful towards your parents

A lot of discussion is done on the rights of parents and husband but little is taught about the rights of the children and wife in our country which leads to so many domestic problems. In many of the cases the parents attitude, guided by the misinterpretation of islamic teachings and influenced by our culture, often puts so much stress on their young kids that they tend to avoid their parents and increases the gap between them.

Similarly while doing my research about hadiths about the rights of husband and wife I came to know that some of the very famous hadiths regarding the rights of the husband which are very popular in our society are indeed weak but they are grilled into the mind set of our youth which lead to so many problems. The liberals use such trends based on weak hadiths for attacking Islam and depicting muslim women as victims of religious traditions.