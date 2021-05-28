Do Indian and East Asian men really have small sizes downstairs?

Shazzad123
I remember articles from India and East Asia of standard condom sizes being too big for both of these areas
I looked up the average Indian man and it shows 10 cm according to Richard Lynn who conducted measurements from 113 different countries
The average erect length for South Korean men was 3 inches meaning 9 cm
The average Pakistani man is 15.25 cm which is 6 inches
The average British man is 13 cm which is 5.12 inches
The average Jamaican man is 16 cm which is 6.1 inches
Judging from white British female experiences. She told me white British boys don't do well downstairs at all. This is why so many British girls are with the other two. I've heard similar cases with Indian and East Asian men in the UK. Im not sure what other people's experiences are
I know a 3 inch erect size doesn't help with any grown adult woman. How would you reach climax with a 3 inch
