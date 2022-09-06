What's new

Do Indian Aircraft Carriers Pose a Serious Threat to Pakistan's Security?

R

RiazHaq

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 31, 2009
6,143
69
8,043
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
www.southasiainvestor.com

Do Indian Aircraft Carriers Pose a Serious Threat to Pakistan's Security?

India has recently inducted INS Vikrant, the South Asian nation's second aircraft carrier. This "indigenous" ship of the Indian Navy is powe...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com

India has recently inducted INS Vikrant, the South Asian nation's second aircraft carrier. This "indigenous" ship of the Indian Navy is powered by four American-made General Electric LM2500 marine gas turbines built in the US state of Ohio. It is a relatively small aircraft carrier with a displacement of 40,000 tons, top speed of 28 knots, cruise speed of 18 knots and 7,500 nautical miles (8,630 miles) range. INS Vikrant can carry up to 30 fixed-wing and rotary aircraft and 1600 sailors. India plans to equip it with Russian MiG-29K fighter jets and Westland Sea King helicopters, a British license-built version of the American Sikorsky S-61 helicopter of the same name. Does this latest addition to the Indian Navy pose a serious threat to Pakistan's security? Can Pakistan defend against it?

Indian PM Modi Launched INS Vikrant Aircraft Carrier
In a 2017 paper for the US Naval War College Review, defense analyst Ben Wan Beng Ho discussed how India might use its aircraft carriers against Pakistan and how the latter would respond. Here are some key excerpts from it:

"(I)t is doubtful that any attack force launched from an Indian carrier would pack a significant punch. “With aircraft available for strike duties barely numbering into the double digits, the Indian carrier simply cannot deliver a substantial ‘pulse’ of combat power against its adversary.”

Indian-American Ashley Tellis has also raised serious questions about the Indian naval doctrine. He believes that the land-based fighter aircraft with refueling to extend range are a better option. He also says that aircraft carriers are highly vulnerable to attacks by stealthy submarines.

“In any attempt to impose sea control in the northern Arabian Sea and to interdict Pakistani seaborne commerce by enforcing a blockade of major Pakistani maritime nodes, Indian carrier forces would have to devote a portion of their already meager airpower to attacking Pakistani vessels, thereby exacerbating the conundrum alluded to earlier. What is more, Pakistani ships are likely to operate relatively close to their nation’s coast, to be protected by Islamabad’s considerable access-denial barrier.”

There are lessons for the Indian military from Ukraine-Russia war. In April this year, Ukraine's Neptune anti-ship missiles hit and sank Moskva in Black Sea. It was a large 10,000-ton guided missile cruiser of the Russian Navy that was launching cruise missiles on targets in Eastern and Southern Ukraine. It is the largest warship to have been sunk in action since WWII.

Pakistan has recently showcased its anti-ship missile Harbah at DIMDEX 2022, a defense expo in Qatar. It is a medium range ship launched subsonic cruise missile system capable of targeting sea as well as land targets in “all weather operation” at a maximum range of 280 kilometers, according to a report in NavalNews. The missile is fire and forget type. It relies on inertial navigation technologies with GPS and GLONASS systems. According to its manufacturer GIDS, the missile features the following guidance systems: a DSMAC camera, imaging infrared seeker, and radar seeker. More recently, Pakistan's ally China has successfully demonstrated its carrier-buster missile. A single round has to be slung underneath the fuselage. And its primary prey is likely to be enemy aircraft carriers. For this reason, it has been widely dubbed a ‘carrier killer’, according to Naval News.

In a YouTube video, Indian journalist Shekhar Gupta noted that the Indian Navy hid its aircraft carriers from Pakistan Navy submarines in both 1965 and 1971 wars. He also recalled that Pakistani Navy warships destroyed Indian Naval Base at Dwarka in 1965, and Pakistani sub Hangor sank an Indian warship INS Khukri in 1971 war.

Related Links:

Haq's Musings

South Asia Investor Review

Sinking of India's INS Khukri by Pakistan Sub in 1971

General Kidwai on Pakistan's 2nd Strike Capability

Military Lessons From Russia-Ukraine War

Vast Majority of Indians Believe Nuclear War Against Pakistan is "Winnable"

Pakistan Navy Modernization

Hindutva: The Legacy of the British Rulers "Divide and Rule" Project

Will Modi's Hindutva Lead to Multiple Partitions of India?

Riaz Haq Youtube Channel

PakAlumni: Pakistani Social Network


www.southasiainvestor.com

Do Indian Aircraft Carriers Pose a Serious Threat to Pakistan's Security?

India has recently inducted INS Vikrant, the South Asian nation's second aircraft carrier. This "indigenous" ship of the Indian Navy is powe...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com
 
S

Shabi1

FULL MEMBER
Apr 17, 2006
1,950
7
2,836
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Not a major threat, but will be difficult for PN maritime patrol aircraft to operate without cover as the carrier air arm can reach out far enough for BVR engagements. PN substantial sub fleet would mean India will keep it away from Pakistani waters, making it a white elephant that needs protecting.

All in all ZDK-03 AWACs can provide the early warning needed so PN flyers can stay safe, depends on management/competence
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Abid123
Is Indian Aircraft Carrier a Big Threat for Pakistan Navy?
2 3 4 5
Replies
66
Views
6K
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
INDIAPOSITIVE
indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant delivered to Navy
2 3 4 5
Replies
74
Views
4K
Wesen Hunter
W
Zarvan
Long wait for Vikrant and new flag but let there be no delay in getting Indian jets onboard | OPINION
Replies
0
Views
86
Zarvan
Zarvan
B
First India-made aircraft carrier launched
Replies
11
Views
389
mb444
mb444
L
Asia's 2 biggest militaries are both getting new aircraft carriers. Here's how China's and India's latest flattops stack up
2 3
Replies
34
Views
2K
Hellfire2006
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom