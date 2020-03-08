What's new

Do I need a BBA/MBA degree to start a business?

abdulbarijan

abdulbarijan

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
May 15, 2010
1,251
31
4,097
With so many videos from self described successes, get rich quick schemes etc. I thought writing about this specific topic was kinda the need of the hour, especially for the young ones in our culture. Your opinion?

Do I Need a BBA / MBA degree to start a business?

graduation-907565_1920.jpg


With the wealth of knowledge available on the internet, there are some that have given rise to the idea that 'degrees are useless'. With new graduates being paid very little, the critics believe that one should pursue business opportunities instead. A business in its simplest form is an individual/ entity/organization trying to sell a product or a service to earn a profit. This activity certainly doesn't require a formal degree. However ....

Read full article here.
https://business-educator.blogspot.com/2020/03/do-i-need-bba-mba-degree-to-start.html
 
PakSword

PakSword

MODERATOR
Dec 6, 2015
18,129
56
35,189
Country
Turkey
Location
United Arab Emirates
If someone is planning to start a business (with a goal to hire a few people and supply goods to other parts of the country or even export his products), it's always a good idea to complete a bachelors in business administration. MBA is not required.

A BBA gives the business aspirants some basic knowledge about marketing, commerce, local regulations, import/ export procedures, banking procedures etc..

But if someone is planning to only open a one-man-run grocery or a milk shop, he can spend the money on his business rather than on BBA.
 
s@@d

s@@d

FULL MEMBER
Feb 29, 2020
140
0
291
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
To start a business ................NO
To manage business ............ Yes

i have experienced difficulties managing accounts. though i am running my business successfully. alhamdullilah
 
graphican

graphican

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 21, 2009
12,464
48
20,731
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
You need to learn the foundation of business however you do. College certificate doesn't have your success in it. If you are keen you may study those 24 subjects on your own and improve your understanding - but presence or absence of college degree has 0% contribution to your business success.

Here, watch this video form one of the richest entrepreneurs to understand what kind of education you need to be a Billionaire.

And here are my learnings from him put into a blog. Hope this helps.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
5,369
3
6,944
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
If you want to businesses, do CSS :P kidding apart.. that is the route..
our business setup is still far from innovation start up, which requires managing, creating,marketing... mainly there are merchants, sale dealers,food points etc... I mean do we have services, like find a lawyer, journey plans, amazon, type services sector?
 
Chhatrapati

Chhatrapati

BANNED
Aug 4, 2016
11,649
-22
9,804
Country
India
Location
Mauritius
If you have natural know how to do a business then you don't need a BBA, or MBA. A lot of people started off with no degree, used their natural skills, hired smart people to manage and developed.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
11,302
44
23,835
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Learn on the job. Read online, do a few short courses online (Google futurelearn) but you don't need a degree to succeed in business - you need experience and hardwork.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Goritoes
Information regarding online Courses
2
Replies
21
Views
748
Mandalorian_CA
Mandalorian_CA
khansaheeb
Impact of China Pakistan Economic Corridor
Replies
3
Views
294
AsianLion
AsianLion
Vanguard One
Young people in India, even those with multiple degrees, are unemployed
Replies
0
Views
178
Vanguard One
Vanguard One
beijingwalker
Chinese graduates lament Western degrees no longer a fast track for top jobs, employers prefer local degrees
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
97
Views
4K
Apollon
Apollon
surya kiran
Who is Raj Subramaniam, FedEx’s new President and CEO?
Replies
0
Views
162
surya kiran
surya kiran

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom