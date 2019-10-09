Do Hindus feel threatened in Bangladesh?

Hindus are contributing members of the Bangladeshi society, inseparable even despite the fact that their faith doesn't align with what comes to mind when people think of Bangladesh.







We love our Hindu brothers and sisters, we do not despise them.



Infact (and this is 100% true and my own personal opinion), I rue the loss many intellectuals and hard working people (Hindus) who would've undoubtedly worked hard to propel our Bangladesh forward, were it not for the war, I regret the circumstances that led to their exile in India, even though we Muslim Bangladeshi weren't to blame for it.





However, we downright abhor Hindus who live in Bangladesh and sing tall tales of India. Similarly, I also despise (even more than India loving Hindus) Muslims Bangladeshis who jump around for turkey and Iran or whatever.











Being Hindu is your right, that said, being an India loving Hindu is being an anti state fifth columnist.







An India loving Hindu Bangladeshi is the more modern and sly equivalent of a razakar from the days of our inception as a nation.







Bangladeshi Hindus should be like our Christians countrymen, peacefully following their faith and going about their business, no ulterior motives, allegiance to and only to Bangladesh.



And they are, the vast majority of them are, even those who sing tales of India can be shown the fault in their ways through kindness and love.







All religions are accepted in Bangladesh, maybe atheists are a little under the pump, but we all get along very well, the level of religious harmony we have here, is alien to most of South Asia.







Snakes however aren't welcome and will be dealt with extreme prejudice, in accordance with the law of the land.