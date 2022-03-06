What's new

Do Catholic and orthodox are fighting in Ukraine for their Dominance?

As we all know Ukraine is orthodox Christian but they are back by Catholic Christians along with jews to fight with orthodox russain Christians. As we all know this enmity is centuries old. What do you guys think of this.
 
It's not a Catholic vs Orthodox war.

In Ukraine there were 3 Orthodox Patriarchates. The Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church,the Ukrainian Orthodox Church-Kiev Patriarchate and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church-Moscow Patriarchate.

In 2019 the Ecumenical Patriarchate granted the Ukrainian Orthodox Church autocephaly and the UAOC and UOC-KP merged into the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. The Russians reacted to this,saying the legal Patriarchate is the one under Moscow's jurisdiction. They became angry against the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople and Greece,saying that Patriarch Bartholomeos is promiting an American agenda and that America is behind this politically.

So now the Ukrainian Orthodox are divided between those who remain in the parish of the Moscow Patriarchate and those who are in the Kiev Patriarchate.

The Russians are also trying to take priests into their Patriarchate now in Egypt,which is under the jurisdiction of the Patriarchate of Alexandria.

The thing is that Russians themselves declared Autocephaly from the Ecumenical Patriarchate centuries ago and now they are angry that Ukrainians wanted Autocephaly.

As for the Catholics,they are mostly in the West and are of the Byzantine rite and Catholic rite,if I'm not mistaken.

But the war is mostly about politics,not religion.

However,I think those who wish to destroy religion and good values in every country in the world,as many muslims here see in their countries as well,probably want to destroy Russia because of Orthodoxy as well. Taking Ukraine away from them and making it a Western country with "liberal" values is one of their plans.
 
So you some how agree to my thoughts as I am not aware of deep things in both type of Christian colors.
 
It's mostly done for political reasons. The Catholics are not fighting the Orthodox. And I'm talking about the Catholic countries of Europe. Because most countries in Western Europe now ruled by freemasons and atheists.
 
Atheists hate Religions. But if you see Ukrainen president recent speach while he was wearing cross on his chest. It means he is trying to get sympathy from Religious colors. As we know he is jew. Enmity between jews and Christians is well documented as well.
 

