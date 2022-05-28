What's new

Do Bangladeshis under appreciate the great Quaid e Azam?

B

BananaRepublicUK

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2022
217
0
233
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
If so, that’s shameful!!

Bangladeshis need to honour our original founding father by declaring his birthday a public holiday.

To me, the great man made only one mistake: wanting to replace Bangla with Urdu.

He should have declared English as the national language. We would be so far ahead now.

How can young Bangladeshis prosper when the best books and best YouTube educational videos are in English. How can their primitive language that is “suddo Bangla” help them??!!!

We could have avoided the nonsensical “language movement” - which sucked all the energy that should have gone into productive industry and fighting the Hinduvta menace!!!!
 
Wergeland

Wergeland

FULL MEMBER
Feb 4, 2022
784
0
1,209
Country
Norway
Location
Norway
BananaRepublicUK said:
If so, that’s shameful!!

Bangladeshis need to honour our original founding father by declaring his birthday a public holiday.

To me, the great man made only one mistake: wanting to replace Bangla with Urdu.

He should have declared English as the national language. We would be so far ahead now.

How can young Bangladeshis prosper when the best books and best YouTube educational videos are in English. How can their primitive language that is “suddo Bangla” help them??!!!

We could have avoided the nonsensical “language movement” - which sucked all the energy that should have gone into productive industry and fighting the Hinduvta menace!!!!
Click to expand...

Bangladeshis who were born before the independence are actually quite unanimous in their praise for Jinnah.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
Graduates in Sanskrit, Urdu, Persian, yet can’t read the languages
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
pc_alt
P
B
As West Bengal starts to become West Bangladesh, time to remember how Bangladesh was formed to realize the goals of Lahore Resolution
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
How the Urdu language and literature slipped into darkness in Bangladesh
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
101
Views
8K
bluesky
B
B
Bangladesh and the US need each other:Understanding the importance of Bangladesh in the Bay of Bengal and the Indo-Pacific
Replies
0
Views
191
Black_cats
B
B
What Bangladesh needs to accomplish to be an upper-middle income country
Replies
0
Views
97
Black_cats
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom