Do Bangladeshis under appreciate the great Quaid e Azam?

If so, that’s shameful!!



Bangladeshis need to honour our original founding father by declaring his birthday a public holiday.



To me, the great man made only one mistake: wanting to replace Bangla with Urdu.



He should have declared English as the national language. We would be so far ahead now.



How can young Bangladeshis prosper when the best books and best YouTube educational videos are in English. How can their primitive language that is “suddo Bangla” help them??!!!



We could have avoided the nonsensical “language movement” - which sucked all the energy that should have gone into productive industry and fighting the Hinduvta menace!!!!