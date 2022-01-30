What's new

Do anyone here knows this Pak army officer,

V

Village life

FULL MEMBER
Oct 8, 2016
1,700
-8
1,576
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
There is no cure for his disease till today except gene therapy which is very expensive and risky , many will laugh at me but I have seen miracles happening Homeopathy can help him or at least can bring 50 to 60 percent improvement to his condition ,I am saying this after discussing my seniors and principal of a homeopathic medical collage ,I have been trying to find his where about since last 3 months but couldn't find ,can any one give me his contact no, his treatment will be free of cost with no side effects, please do not troll if anyone here is too much scientist or anti homeopathy,

 
Last edited:
Reichmarshal

Reichmarshal

FULL MEMBER
Jan 19, 2006
731
0
1,674
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Treatment of all military personal, officers/ OR is free at all military hospitals aa that's their primary mission. So gentleman in question should be well looked after ie if he is a military person.
Instead of going around willy-nilly contact the YouTube channel that has made this video n posted it online. They most definitely should have his address n get u in touch ie if its not a hoax
 
Trailer23

Trailer23

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
4,405
118
13,258
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
@Village life
Did you attempt calling the Doctor?

A simple Google search of his name led me to his Clinic in ISB: CLINIC® Healthcare

& an even simpler Google search of his name: Maj. Ali Bukhari Huntington - got me this...

Maj Ali Zar Bukhari 19TGC ex 10Signals
Last Served in Lahore.
House: SD 280, Askari 9, Lahore.
Cell number: 0321-5108037

I don't know what you've been searching for in the past 3 Months. All it took me was 5mins.
 
V

Village life

FULL MEMBER
Oct 8, 2016
1,700
-8
1,576
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Reichmarshal said:
Treatment of all military personal, officers/ OR is free at all military hospitals aa that's their primary mission. So gentleman in question should be well looked after ie if he is a military person.
Instead of going around willy-nilly contact the YouTube channel that has made this video n posted it online. They most definitely should have his address n get u in touch ie if its not a hoax
Click to expand...
Sir I have tired to reach him the original video was posted by DW Urdu ,he is being looked well by army that's sure ,I am not here for any advertisment or proving myselt hero ,but Allopathy can not cure him ,thats what I am trying to say, secondly epi genetic miasmatic change cure is for more greater task that can allopaths handle , the proteins which his faulty gene is producing can only be cured by some quantum science and it's homeopathy,

Trailer23 said:
@Village life
Did you attempt calling the Doctor?

A simple Google search of his name led me to his Clinic in ISB: CLINIC® Healthcare

& an even simpler Google search of his name: Maj. Ali Bukhari Huntington - got me this...

Maj Ali Zar Bukhari 19TGC ex 10Signals
Last Served in Lahore.
House: SD 280, Askari 9, Lahore.
Cell number: 0321-5108037

I don't know what you've been searching for in the past 3 Months. All it took me was 5mins.
Click to expand...
Oh thanks sir ,I tried one month ago but I couldn't find , thanks bro you made my day ,
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

PDF
Featured Pakistan’s first female general hails Saudi Arabia for women-centric reforms
2
Replies
20
Views
2K
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Muhammad Saftain Anjum
Pakistani scientists bring new hope to dementia patients through virtual reality
Replies
2
Views
333
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Nan Yang
Exclusive | How a Chinese Covid-19 drug was created in an instant – after years in the making
Replies
0
Views
232
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
D
Herbs, cow dung and urine passed off as wonder drugs in Covid-hit India
Replies
0
Views
137
d00od00o
D
D
Even as Black and White Haunt India, Yellow Fungus Surfaces in Ghaziabad! Here’s All You Need to Know
Replies
6
Views
349
PakFactor
PakFactor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom