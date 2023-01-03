Do any true Muslim exist today?

Super Falcon
ELITE MEMBER
- Jul 3, 2008
- 15,662
- -8
- Country
-
- Location
-
Reason for opening this thread.i have not seen a true form of Islam in today's era which we hear about how a true Muslim should live
Believe in ALLAH and all his messages and prophets
Noble and generous
No lies and fraud
Not harming any one in any manner
No injustice
Stay firm against evil by voice and if needed by force for betterment of society
Use own senses rather than following other lines
Mostly what I see we are just by name following Islam
Either we are far right or far left nothing in between which true Islam is
Specially we in oak are number 1 in performing Islamic pilgrims but from inside we are totally opposite we don't want to change our bad habits but we call our selves a Muslim
We make false fatwas of jihad where in Islam in jihad it's prohibits categorically killing of any innocent life irrespective of their religion colour and gender but few far right do this
We clearly openly allow banks for doing business in interst rates
Which is the biggest reason Islam clearly not only oposes but says it is a fight with ALLAH S.W.T
Today we follow Al wrongs than right in Islam but we openly say with chest thumping Islamic republic of Pakistan which contradicts
Today reason why Islam has islamophobia because we played in hands of enemies Islam by doing what should not be done by their provocation tactics which feed these anti Islam sources
We either mix Islam so much and become anti other religions which is Islam also forbids
And far left we oppose Islams good things such as hijab where Islam has a balanced answer for it
Any way reason writing I'm very confused what Islam was in 14th and till Abbasid era is gone a golden age may be few true Muslim exist but they are hidden like jewels
Time to be a real Muslim not cutting each others rights
For me this interview must listen how anti Islam person converted with all his hate to Islam when he himself want to search for true answers
We follow blindly İmran zardari Shari's when we don't want to search answers from Islam by our selves
How ALLAH KAREEM help those who want to enlight themselves
Believe in ALLAH and all his messages and prophets
Noble and generous
No lies and fraud
Not harming any one in any manner
No injustice
Stay firm against evil by voice and if needed by force for betterment of society
Use own senses rather than following other lines
Mostly what I see we are just by name following Islam
Either we are far right or far left nothing in between which true Islam is
Specially we in oak are number 1 in performing Islamic pilgrims but from inside we are totally opposite we don't want to change our bad habits but we call our selves a Muslim
We make false fatwas of jihad where in Islam in jihad it's prohibits categorically killing of any innocent life irrespective of their religion colour and gender but few far right do this
We clearly openly allow banks for doing business in interst rates
Which is the biggest reason Islam clearly not only oposes but says it is a fight with ALLAH S.W.T
Today we follow Al wrongs than right in Islam but we openly say with chest thumping Islamic republic of Pakistan which contradicts
Today reason why Islam has islamophobia because we played in hands of enemies Islam by doing what should not be done by their provocation tactics which feed these anti Islam sources
We either mix Islam so much and become anti other religions which is Islam also forbids
And far left we oppose Islams good things such as hijab where Islam has a balanced answer for it
Any way reason writing I'm very confused what Islam was in 14th and till Abbasid era is gone a golden age may be few true Muslim exist but they are hidden like jewels
Time to be a real Muslim not cutting each others rights
For me this interview must listen how anti Islam person converted with all his hate to Islam when he himself want to search for true answers
We follow blindly İmran zardari Shari's when we don't want to search answers from Islam by our selves
How ALLAH KAREEM help those who want to enlight themselves