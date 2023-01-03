Do any true Muslim exist today?

Reason for opening this thread.i have not seen a true form of Islam in today's era which we hear about how a true Muslim should liveBelieve in ALLAH and all his messages and prophetsNoble and generousNo lies and fraudNot harming any one in any mannerNo injusticeStay firm against evil by voice and if needed by force for betterment of societyUse own senses rather than following other linesMostly what I see we are just by name following IslamEither we are far right or far left nothing in between which true Islam isSpecially we in oak are number 1 in performing Islamic pilgrims but from inside we are totally opposite we don't want to change our bad habits but we call our selves a MuslimWe make false fatwas of jihad where in Islam in jihad it's prohibits categorically killing of any innocent life irrespective of their religion colour and gender but few far right do thisWe clearly openly allow banks for doing business in interst ratesWhich is the biggest reason Islam clearly not only oposes but says it is a fight with ALLAH S.W.TToday we follow Al wrongs than right in Islam but we openly say with chest thumping Islamic republic of Pakistan which contradictsToday reason why Islam has islamophobia because we played in hands of enemies Islam by doing what should not be done by their provocation tactics which feed these anti Islam sourcesWe either mix Islam so much and become anti other religions which is Islam also forbidsAnd far left we oppose Islams good things such as hijab where Islam has a balanced answer for itAny way reason writing I'm very confused what Islam was in 14th and till Abbasid era is gone a golden age may be few true Muslim exist but they are hidden like jewelsTime to be a real Muslim not cutting each others rightsFor me this interview must listen how anti Islam person converted with all his hate to Islam when he himself want to search for true answersWe follow blindly İmran zardari Shari's when we don't want to search answers from Islam by our selvesHow ALLAH KAREEM help those who want to enlight themselves