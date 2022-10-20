DNCC wins Bloomberg Philanthropies Award for creating greener spaces Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has been announced as one of the ten winners of C40 Cities Bloomberg Philanthropies Award 2022. The awards were announced at the C40 World Mayors Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Thursday (October 19 local time), reports UNB. DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam...

DNCC wins Bloomberg Philanthropies Award for creating greener spaces​

Published: October 20, 2022 19:19:56 | Updated: October 20, 2022 22:19:41Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has been announced as one of the ten winners of C40 Cities Bloomberg Philanthropies Award 2022.The awards were announced at the C40 World Mayors Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Thursday (October 19 local time), reports UNB.DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam received the award, given under the 'United in building climate resilience' category for expansion of green spaces to create a greener, more inclusive and liveable city in Dhaka North City Corporation.Awards were given out in five categories that align with this year's summit theme, 'United in Action'. The categories are: United to accelerate immediate action in critical sectors, United to clean the air we breathe, United in building climate resilience, United to innovate and United in building a climate movement.After receiving the award, DNCC Mayor Atiqul said, "In this time of Covid-19, climate change and conflict, we must remain united and remember that no one is safe unless everyone is safe. Human civilisation may even face extinction."This year, 70 cities competed for the prestigious awards.The awards celebrate pioneering climate projects led by cities around the world, recognising mayors and encouraging friendly competition between cities keen to demonstrate their successful climate actions and raise global ambition. Seven prior editions of the awards programme have taken place to showcase some of the world's most ambitious climate projects and amplified best practices.The other awarded cities are: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (united to accelerate immediate action in critical sectors) for improving waste management in Addis Ababa through decentralised composting and recycling.Amsterdam in the Netherlands (united to accelerate immediate action in critical sectors) for reducing Amsterdam's gas consumption by 15 per cent in 2022.Beijing in China (united to clean the air we breathe) for phasing out coal in Beijing's heating system.Pune in India (united to clean the air we breathe) for rapid electric bus deployment in Pune.Metropolitan Area of Guadalajara, Mexico (united to build resilience) for strengthening local water resilience in the metropolitan area of Guadalajara. Freetown in Sierra Leone (united to innovative) for #FreetowntheTreetown planting and digitally tracking Freetown's trees.Sao Paulo in Brazil (united to innovative) for Sao Paulo's school menu, reducing food insecurity via local production and climate-friendly options.Seattle in USA (united to build a climate movement) for tackling inequity with Seattle's Green New Deal.Tokyo in Japan and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia (united to build a climate movement) for global north and global south collaboration in Tokyo and Kuala Lumpur to decarbonise the building sector.C40 is a network of nearly 100 mayors of the world's leading cities committed to delivering the urgent action needed to confront the climate crisis. Bloomberg Philanthropies invests in 941 cities and 173 countries around the world to ensure better, longer lives for the greatest number of people.