DNCC sends aid to earthquake-ravaged Turkey

DNCC sends aid to earthquake-ravaged Turkey
Samakal reporter

Published: 20 February 23 22:23 | Update: 20 February 23. 22:23

Mayor Atiqul Islam handed over the humanitarian aid goods to a representative of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in a ceremony held in the hall at Gulshan Nagar Bhawan. Photo: DNCC.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has sent aid to Turkey, which is in humanitarian crisis after the terrible earthquake. Responding to the call of DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam, various social organizations and councilors have provided humanitarian assistance.

Mayor Atiq handed over these products to Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TICA) representative Faruk Mostak Alu in 13 trucks from DNCC City Building on Monday.

The products provided by DNCC include 3,300 jackets, 3,100 jackets for children, 7,000 sweaters, 1,000 room heaters, 7,000 blankets, and 6 cartons of children's clothes.

Mayor Atiqul Islam said Turkey is our friend. We are sending essential materials including jackets, blankets, room heaters, and sweaters, from the responsibility of standing by their side in danger. There is a great need for winter clothes in severe cold.

At this time, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency Assistant Director Ahmed Faruk Mostakolu thanked the DNCC Mayor for standing by with humanitarian aid during the emergency. Top officials of DNCC were present at this time.
 
Great initiative, at this terrible time BD should do what it can. Turkey stood with us and we must do the same. This is how we must strengthen bonds of fraternity between two muslim democracies.
 

